"At least Conor crossed over to fight a real boxer" - and more, Fans react to Nate Diaz confirming ringside presence for upcoming showdown between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva

Fans have reacted to MMA pioneer Nate Diaz suggesting that he'll be in attendance for the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is set to face MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Silva in a professional boxing match. The Paul-Silva 187-pound bout will headline a boxing event on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Nate Diaz is fresh off a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson in their welterweight (170-pound) bout at UFC 279 this weekend. It marked the final fight of Diaz's UFC contract, and he's now a free agent.

During the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, Diaz was asked whether he'd be attending the Paul-Silva boxing match. The UFC veteran indicated that he'd love to watch the fight, provided he's given good tickets.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Nate Diaz has declared that he intends to cross over to boxing after winning the final fight of his UFC contract vs Tony Ferguson last night. He said he will be ringside for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on Oct 29th. Nate Diaz has declared that he intends to cross over to boxing after winning the final fight of his UFC contract vs Tony Ferguson last night. He said he will be ringside for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on Oct 29th.

Certain sections of the combat sports community believe that Diaz is simply hinting that he could box Jake Paul after the Paul-Silva matchup.

Jibing at Diaz, some fans criticized him for pursuing a fight against Paul and other easier opponents, unlike UFC icon Conor McGregor, who crossed over into boxing to fight a real boxer. Others questioned Diaz's boxing skills:

"At least Conor crossed over to fight a real boxer this sh** is embarrassing."

Dean @deanie86 @MichaelBensonn At least Conor crossed over to fight a real boxer this shit is embarrassing 🙄 @MichaelBensonn At least Conor crossed over to fight a real boxer this shit is embarrassing 🙄

"Crush those cans Nate. Crush 'em."

"I'm looking forward to some you tuber laying him out."

KD @19KD83 @MichaelBensonn Im looking forward to some you tuber laying him out @MichaelBensonn Im looking forward to some you tuber laying him out

"He could compete in YouTube boxing maybe......"

Some fans are hoping to see Nate Diaz knock Jake Paul out. Meanwhile, others have insinuated that Diaz would probably lose to Paul or perhaps against a more competent boxer:

"Hope he ends up knocking Jake Paul out then smokes a big Joint after it in the ring"

James Moody @JamesMoody85 @MichaelBensonn Hope he ends up knocking Jake Paul out then smokes a big Joint after it in the ring @MichaelBensonn Hope he ends up knocking Jake Paul out then smokes a big Joint after it in the ring 😄

"Diaz looks awful last night. Well not really last night cos it was only a few hours ago lol. He still looked awful though. Jake would probably beat him."

LeftHookLarry🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LeftHookLarrry @MichaelBensonn Diaz looks awful last night. Well not really last night cos it was only a few hours ago lol. He still looked awful though. Jake would probably beat him. @MichaelBensonn Diaz looks awful last night. Well not really last night cos it was only a few hours ago lol. He still looked awful though. Jake would probably beat him.

"I love Diaz but his boxing fundamentals are shocking he would get sparked by any competent boxer..."

Borisreplacement @Borisreplaceme1 @MichaelBensonn I love Diaz but his boxing fundamentals are shocking he would get sparked by any competent boxer... @MichaelBensonn I love Diaz but his boxing fundamentals are shocking he would get sparked by any competent boxer...

"Punch power with those gloves on is Gonna be a complete joke"

Charlie Elton @celton15 @MichaelBensonn Punch power with those gloves on is Gona be a complete joke @MichaelBensonn Punch power with those gloves on is Gona be a complete joke 😂

Nate Diaz believes Jake Paul shouldn't be counted out against Anderson Silva

During the UFC 279 media day earlier this week, Nate Diaz was asked for his thoughts regarding the Jake Paul versus Anderson Silva boxing showdown. While Diaz acknowledged 'The Spider's greatness, he added that Paul shouldn't be underestimated.

Nate Diaz opined that the 25-year-old Jake Paul could defeat the 47-year-old Anderson Silva inside the squared circle. Deeming their matchup an intriguing one, Diaz said:

"I think Jake Paul could win or do well too. He's young, motivated, strong, inspired to box. So, it makes for an interesting fight."

Watch Diaz discuss the topic at 4:45 in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal