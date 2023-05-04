Nick Diaz found himself in an altercation with California-based recording artist "Calibrii." The incident, which occurred on the roadside, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Although the video doesn't provide much context, it appears that the UFC veteran, unlike his brother Nate, chose to exit the scene after a heated exchange with the recording artist that left everyone more puzzled than angry.

Fans of the Stockton native quickly took to social media to express their thoughts on the situation.

One fan praised Diaz's restraint, writing:

"Nick spared him, and he doesn't even know it."

Another fan commended the fighter's growth, saying:

"Nick has matured so much over the years. Had it been the old version of him, the other guy would've been dead."

A third fan expressed amusement, writing:

"Out of all people, why would someone pick a fight with an MMA fighter?"

Fans react to Nick Diaz's viral video

Diaz is perhaps best remembered for his unforgettable 2011 bout with Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight championship, alongside his dominant run as the Strikeforce welterweight champion.

Although Diaz's future in the UFC remains up in the air, he continues to be a beloved figure among MMA enthusiasts and is widely regarded as one of the sport's most thrilling and charismatic fighters. The impact he has had on the sport is undeniable, and his devoted fan base eagerly anticipates any updates on his next move.

Nick Diaz wants a fight against Israel Adesanya upon his comeback

Nick Diaz has declared his readiness to return to the UFC, expressing his eagerness to fight the best in the middleweight division. In an interview with Inside Fighting, the popular fighter said that he's feeling better than ever and is pushing for his comeback to be as soon as possible.

When asked about potential opponents, Diaz named middleweight stars Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as possible opponents.

"I'm asking to fight as soon as possible. Not Jon Jones though. Yeah, something like that [Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira as potential opponents]. I always want to fight the best you know and they're the best."

