"Jeff Novitzky the little weasel is trying to get rich off you" - Fans react after Paulo Costa accuses USADA of selling his urine samples and asks for a cut

After his excellent start at the promotion, Paulo Costa has had a mixed bag of results inside the UFC octagon. However, he has never ceased to live up to his entertaining reputation on social media, especially on his favorite platform, Twitter.

In the latest from him, he called out authorities for a surprising stat and alleged foul play in a humorous tweet that prompted hilarious fan reactions. Costa posted a screenshot of a table he topped amongst fellow Brazilian fighters, but it wasn't a pleasant stat to be on top of.

The table ranked Brazilian fighters on the basis of the number of drug tests that they have been called in for. 'The Eraser' is ahead by a country mile with 189 tests compared to his closest compatriot, Amanda Nunes, who only has 14.

The No.5-ranked middleweight contender tweeted:

"Seeing this highest number of testing I thing those motherf***ers are taking my pee and selling it!!!!!! Without my permission . Give me ma money"

His take on the whole incident suggested the authorities were selling off his test samples given the number of samples they have accumulated.

Check out his tweet:

Fans react to Paulo Costa calling out USADA

Fans who love interacting with Paulo Costa on Twitter found this to be the perfect topic to engage further on. One fan suggested that Jeff Novitzky was the man profiting behind the multitudinous tests performed on Costa.

Novitzky, a former Food and Drug Administration special agent, was famously bought in by the UFC to regulate misuse of drugs by athletes and currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC.

Other fans cracked jokes and drew comparisons to Conor McGregor, the man synonymous with money in the combat world. One other user with the handle @Drtob speculated on why USADA would want to profit off of Costa's samples, as suggested by the fighter. Another user used a video of Dr. Umar Johnson.

Lastly, one user also mocked USADA's supposed random selection policy for tests.

