They can't even catch Kamaru Usman, the king of EPO - Fans react after Paulo Costa slams USADA for testing him at 6am while he was weight cutting

Many fans have sided with Paulo Costa after the UFC middleweight lashed out at USADA for their untimely 6am test while he was cutting weight for his fight against Luke Rockhold this weekend.

'Borrachinha' will look to get back in the winner's column and revive his push for a title shot when he faces the former 185lb champion on August 20. The Brazilian expects his devastating power and output to overwhelm the American.

After being woken up by USADA at 6 am to undergo tests, Paulo Costa took to social media to air his frustrations at the anti-doping agency for their inconvenient timing:

"Fu** the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight [and] very dehydrated and they wants took my blood! Fu** those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fu** sh**"

Costa's hilarious presence online has earned him a cult following, and his loyal fans came to support the middleweight. Many of them shared their unique thoughts on the fighter's situation with USADA.

Despite many turning up to offer their support for the 185lber, other MMA fans were less than impressed with him and made their feelings known.

Paulo Costa is clearly unhappy with the treatment he received from USADA, but he has to push it to the back of his mind and focus on the tough task ahead. Serving as the co-headliner on Saturday at UFC 278, he will meet Luke Rockhold face-to-face in the center of the octagon with potential title implications on the line.

What's next for Paulo Costa if he beats Luke Rockhold at UFC 278?

Paulo Costa is on a poor run of performances inside the octagon. After being finished in his title fight against Israel Adesanya, he suffered a decision loss a year later to Marvin Vettori.

A convincing win over Luke Rockhold will certainly improve the No.6-ranked middleweight's stature within the division. It could set him on a collision course with another elite-level 185lber.

Depending on the results, Costa could find himself standing across the octagon from Alex Pereira in a heavy-hitting encounter, matched up against Robert Whittaker for a highly-anticipated clash, or throwing leather at Jared Cannonier in a brawl that should without a doubt provide fans with a highlight-reel knockout.

