"Khamzat Chimaev: certified boot guzzler" - Fans react to photos of "punching bag" Khamzat Chimaev being hit while training with sons of Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC. The No.3-ranked welterweight was born in Chechnya and spent a major part of his childhood there before moving to Sweden.

'Borz' is known for making regular trips back to Chechnya to visit family and friends. Interestingly, this time around, Chimaev seems to be a guest of the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

What's more interesting is the fact that Chimaev seems to be serving as a sparring partner for the leader's sons.

One of the most exciting and unique talents in the UFC, 'Borz' is known for his vicious fighting style. However, a quick glance at photos of him sparring with Kadyrov's wards indicates that he might be going a little too easy on them.

Check out the tweet below:

Karim Zidan @ZidanSports Here is UFC star Khamzat Chimaev playing the role of punching bag for Kadyrov’s teenage sons in Grozny today. Here is UFC star Khamzat Chimaev playing the role of punching bag for Kadyrov’s teenage sons in Grozny today. https://t.co/IbBSNYeLx1

Fans have reacted to the photos with a variety of takes.

One Twitter user speculated that Khamzat Chimaev may not have a choice in the matter, stating:

Dan @d12dan20 @ZidanSports If he wants to be released then yeh he has to!! @ZidanSports If he wants to be released then yeh he has to!!

Another compared Chimaev to UFC legend Chuck Liddell:

One shared that they would be unwilling to take Chimaev's place, regardless of the payday:

Claus Karlsen @ClausKarlsen @ZidanSports There’s literally not enough money in the world to make me do that. @ZidanSports There’s literally not enough money in the world to make me do that.

Instead, one fan focused on Kadryov:

Tom Tirado @thrashtom

“Prove” the masculinity of his family by forcing an actual tough guy to pretend the kids are great

That’s pathetic @ZidanSports Typical Kadyrov“Prove” the masculinity of his family by forcing an actual tough guy to pretend the kids are greatThat’s pathetic @ZidanSports Typical Kadyrov“Prove” the masculinity of his family by forcing an actual tough guy to pretend the kids are greatThat’s pathetic

Finally, Chimaev was suspected of being a victim of the situation:

The Fight Doctor @TheFightDoctor1 @ZidanSports Is there any way to confirm he's being threatened/black-mailed into this? No. Does that mean we can dismiss it as a possibility? Fuck no. Khamzat is likely a victim here. He's very prideful. I don't see him doing this for some money. The whole situation just sucks. @ZidanSports Is there any way to confirm he's being threatened/black-mailed into this? No. Does that mean we can dismiss it as a possibility? Fuck no. Khamzat is likely a victim here. He's very prideful. I don't see him doing this for some money. The whole situation just sucks.

In comments on a similar post shared to Khamzat Chimaev's Instagram, fans speculated that the situation could be forced.

Check out the Instagram post below:

@alexdubinskiy and @m.abba.omar both shared similar sentiments, stating, respectively:

"Leader of Chechnya got some North Korea energy with these forced posts lol"

"The kid who is " touching" Khamzat is kadyrovs son that's why khamzat is forced to put these pics on Instagram"

@akmat_ovvv questioned why Chimaev would partake in such events:

"Why you shaming yourself like that bro?"

@eminsenfoto advised 'Borz' to blink for help:

"Blink twice if you're held hostage"

Check out the comments below:

Screenshots via @khamzat_chimaev/Instagram

Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev cost himself title shot by missing weight

Khamzat Chimaev shockingly missed weight by eight pounds at UFC 279, forcing the entire card to be reshuffled. While Chimaev dominated his eventual opponent, Kevin Holland, MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes he may have cost himself a title shot.

Speaking on his Beyond the Fight podcast, Sonnen stated:

"I believe had that match taken place, had it taken place at the agreed upon weight class and had it gone the way that the oddsmakers predicted, I believe Chimaev would have been standing in there with Leon."

Sonnen shared that he believes the only promise that was made was to Khamzat Chimaev. While we will never truly know if Sonnen is correct, it is important to note that before Chimaev missed weight, Kamaru Usman was still the likely candidate for Leon Edwards' first title defense.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2022/8/21/2331… Dana White: Kamaru Usman ‘fought the perfect fight’ until he got caught by Leon Edwards, trilogy likely next ( @DamonMartin Dana White: Kamaru Usman ‘fought the perfect fight’ until he got caught by Leon Edwards, trilogy likely next (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2022/8/21/2331… https://t.co/3pEfiBoDI5

Watch Chael Sonnen's full comments on the welterweight title picture below:

Poll : 0 votes