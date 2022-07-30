"I don't think Dana would let you murder one of his hopeful stars like that" - Fans react to potential Terrance McKinney vs. Paddy Pimblett matchup

Terrance McKinney took to social media to ask whether fans would like to see him lock horns with Paddy Pimblett next. To no surprise, thousands of members of the MMA community are showing their support for the proposed matchup.

Despite coming off a loss to Drew Dober, 'T.Wrecks' has established himself as an exciting type fighter who pushes the pace to get his opponents out of the ring as fast as possible. His next bout will take place on August 6 when he meets the dangerous Erick Gonzalez at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill.

After one fan suggested a potential Paddy Pimblett vs. Terrance McKinney clash at Madison Square Garden in November, the 27-year-old put the idea forward to those who follow him, and unsurprisingly, the post gained a large amount of traction.

People loved the proposal, with a huge number of supporters insisting that the UFC and 'The Baddy' himself wouldn't stand a chance if the fight with McKinney was made official.

Max @_MadMAX @twrecks155 Dana would never do that to Paddy. His defense is suspect & he would get lit up & the hype train would be over too quick. They have to squeeze more publicity out of him before he faces a real opponent. I want to see u fight @JalinTurner . Elite Striking vs Elite Grappling @twrecks155 Dana would never do that to Paddy. His defense is suspect & he would get lit up & the hype train would be over too quick. They have to squeeze more publicity out of him before he faces a real opponent. I want to see u fight @JalinTurner. Elite Striking vs Elite Grappling

Mike Ryan @ItsMeMikeyR09 @twrecks155 Don’t think the ufc will make this fight yet, Terrance r1 ko tho @twrecks155 Don’t think the ufc will make this fight yet, Terrance r1 ko tho

James @Komokeo @twrecks155 I dont think Dana would let you murder one of his hopeful stars like that @twrecks155 I dont think Dana would let you murder one of his hopeful stars like that 😂

Martin @MartinH_23 @twrecks155 lowkey ufc gotta push one of y’all let’s see who makes it out the winner, paddy gonna avoid it tho match up bad for him lol @twrecks155 lowkey ufc gotta push one of y’all let’s see who makes it out the winner, paddy gonna avoid it tho match up bad for him lol

Jim @FukingCasuals @twrecks155 Dana ain’t gonna allow you to get your hands on him. He’s gonna protect his little golden goose @twrecks155 Dana ain’t gonna allow you to get your hands on him. He’s gonna protect his little golden goose

It's not just the public that are interested in seeing this rumored fight, as UFC No.4-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson expressed his desire to see how the "scrap" unfolds.

However, the rumors of this bout could be nipped in the bud if Terrance McKinney doesn't manage to get past the threat of Erick Gonzalez next weekend.

Paddy Pimblett's powerful UFC London appearance

Heading into UFC London on July 23, fans and media were mostly interested in Paddy Pimblett's performance, but not many were expecting the night to be so iconic for the Brit.

'The Baddy' approached the O2 Arena on a two-fight win-streak in the octagon and was hoping to overwhelm his toughest test since joining the UFC in Jordan Leavitt. After a close first round, the Liverpool-resident locked up a beautiful arm-in body triangle, which opened up the rare naked choke finish.

Immediately after the fight was called, the 27-year-old was his true playful self and fulfilled his promise by 'teabagging' Leavitt. Fans were expecting another hilarious post-fight speech from the lightweight, but what followed made the entire arena fall silent out of respect for the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion.

Just hours before he was scheduled to weigh in for his bout at UFC London, Paddy Pimblett received a text informing him that one of his good friends back home had taken his own life. The UFC star used his moment in the spotlight post-fight to plead that men speak out if they're going through a hard time, urging fans everywhere to discuss their mental wellbeing.

Watch the iconic octagon interview below:

