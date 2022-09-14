"Most disrespected fighter of our time" - Fans react after realizing Aljamain Sterling is just a win away from having the longest win streak in UFC bantamweight history

MMA fans on Reddit were flabbergasted when they found out that Aljamain Sterling was just one win away from having the longest win streak in UFC bantamweight history. The bantamweight champion is currently tied with Renan Barao and Raphael Assuncao for the longest win streak (7) in the division.

Aljamain Sterling's teammate Merab Dvalishvili is on an eight-fight win-streak, however one of those fights was fought in a special 140-pound catchweight fight. Gustavo Lopez replaced Ray Borg, who was originally slated to face Dvalishvili.

Fans of mixed martial arts expressed their newfound respect for Sterling under a Reddit thread that pointed out the lesser known fact. One user labeled 'Funk Master' as under-appreciated:

"Most disrespected fighter of our time"

Another fan wrote:

''Aljo is a fantastic fighter and seems like a really solid dude.''

Some fans, meanwhile, were excited about Sterling's fight against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280:

''I’m actually super hype for his fight with T.J. I’m glad people are coming back around to the reality that Aljo is a freaking talented fighter. Should be a good one.''

Aljamain Sterling will face T.J. Dillashaw on a stacked pay-per-view card at UFC 280 in the co-main event. 'Funk Master' was last seen in the octagon in a rematch against Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Fans react after realizing Aljamain Sterling is just a win away from having the longest win streak in UFC Bantamweight history [Credits: r/ufc]

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw preview

Aljamain Sterling will face former two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280. The event will take place on October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sterling won the bantamweight championship from Petr Yan after a controversial ending at UFC 259. Yan landed an illegal knee on Sterling in the fourth round, leading to his disqualification. The pair met again at UFC 273 where Sterling defeated Yan by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) to retain his title.

Meanwhile, former champion T.J. Dillashaw is embarking on a career resurgence after being suspended for two years. Dillashaw tested positive for a banned substance, erythropoietin (EPO), after his flyweight championship bout against Henry Cejudo. He returned to action against Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN in July,2021. 'Lieutenant Dan' won the fight by split decision.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



After serving a two-year suspension for a positive PED test, he beat Cory Sandhagen by split decision in his UFC return.



@ufc

TJ Dillashaw is back.After serving a two-year suspension for a positive PED test, he beat Cory Sandhagen by split decision in his UFC return. TJ Dillashaw is back.After serving a two-year suspension for a positive PED test, he beat Cory Sandhagen by split decision in his UFC return.🎥 @ufc https://t.co/v1Kk4K3ipy

Sterling will look forward to make the second defense of the bantamweight title while Dillashaw aims to recapture the bantamweight throne.

