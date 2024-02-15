When PRIDE was bought out by the UFC in 2007 and was eventually folded, the new promotion RIZIN rose to take its spot on the Japanese MMA scene.

Unfortunately, it now appears that RIZIN and its founder Nobuyuki Sakakibara may be involved in the same kind of issues that caused the downfall of PRIDE – issues involving financial discrepancies.

A recent article from Japan’s NBS-TV claimed that the promotion received 200 million yen – the equivalent of around $13m – from two men recently arrested on suspicion of business embezzlement.

Unsurprisingly, the report has sent fans on Reddit into a frenzy, with many giving comical quips on the situation.

One fan mentioned the fact that Sakakibara had talked trash about ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, with another responding to this:

“Yeah, that’s why Sakakibara talking mad sh*t about Chatri was really funny to me. The battle of the 2 most likely promoters to be involved in money laundering and financial fraud”

“Sakakibara embezzled the money to Chatri just to talk sh*t would be the best timeline”

Others referred to the former PRIDE frontman’s alleged Yakuza links.

“I’m shocked that Yakuza frontman promoter is wrapped up with money linked to an embezzlement case. Just absolutely shocked”

“Sakakibara and shady dealings? Say it ain’t so!”

Another suggested that the money wasn’t as much as the report made it sound, while another compared the situation to the plot of a movie.

“Less money than you would think given the current strength (or lack thereof) of the yen”

“The plot of Like a Dragon 9 unfolds”

Other fans seemed supportive of RIZIN.

“I need some JMMA in my life in the form of the big PRIDE style shows. Please do not go away Rizin. Please stick around."

“Pride never die!”

View a collage of fan comments on the situation below.

Fans on Reddit comment on the situation involving RIZIN

RIZIN Nobuyuki Sakakibara: What happened when he recently met Dana White?

Former PRIDE frontman Nobuyuki Sakakibara is no stranger to UFC CEO Dana White, as the two men had dealings in 2007 when the UFC bought out the Japanese promotion.

However, it still came as a surprise when Sakakibara revealed on his Instagram that he’d recently met the UFC’s head honcho.

Sakakibara claimed that what they spoke about in their meeting was a secret, leaving many fans to wonder exactly what might be going on between the two famed promoters.

A year ago, Sakakibara seemed bullish about the future, stating that he wanted to take the promotion into Azerbaijan.