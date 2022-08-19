"This should be his retirement fight" - Fans react to rumors of Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns being verbally agreed for December

MMA fans have reacted to the news that Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are set to meet inside the octagon later this year.
'Durinho' had been pushing for a fight with 'Gamebred' for quite some time but the American was focused on trying to book a fight with Conor McGregor. The uncertainty over the Irishman's return as well as Masvidal's imminent court appearances have instead paved the way for the fight against Burns which is rumored to be set for either December or January:
"Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns verbally agreed to happen. UFC is figuring out the date either on Dec. 10 or Jan. 23."
Fans have reacted to the news, with one fan suggesting this could be Masvidal's retirement fight if Burns performs the same way as he did against Tyron Woodley:
"Masvidal going out like woodley lmao this should be his retirement fight"
Another fan believes the fight has the potential to be a barnburner, but the Brazilian has the ability to take the fight to the ground whenever it suits him:
"If it stays on the feet it's an absolute banger. However nothing stopping Burns from bringing it to the ground when it suits him and out pointing Jorge."
Twitter user @BrosephPlay wouldn't be surprised if 'Gamebred' placed his gloves in the middle of the octagon after the bout:
"Masvidal boutta put his gloves off in the middle of that octagon at the end of this fight"
Check out some of the other fan reactions below:
Khamzat Chimaev open to fighting Jorge Masvidal if he doesn't get a title shot soon
Khamzat Chimaev has revealed he's open to fighting Jorge Masvidal after his fight with Nate Diaz. Chimaev, the No.3-ranked welterweight, is set to face the unranked Diaz next month with the bout expected to be the latter's last fight in the UFC.
'Borz' is one of the division's biggest killers and is already being tipped to be a future champion despite only five fights under his belt in the company. Many fans and Chimaev himself expect him to face the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 but the Chechen-born Swede is already eyeing up 'Gamebred' should the title fight fail to materialize.
In an interview with The Mac Life, the 28-year-old said:
"We will see. If Kamaru wins the fight, I think he's going to take a long time to come back. Maybe he [will] retire. I think the guy's scared of me. He always talks about, 'Maybe [I'll] finish [the fight], maybe [I'll] finish [the fight].' I hope he [wins] the fight [so that] I fight with him. But if he [steps away from fighting], Jorge... I might have to smash his face as well."
Catch Khamzat Chimaev's full interview here: