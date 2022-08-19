"This should be his retirement fight" - Fans react to rumors of Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns being verbally agreed for December

MMA fans have reacted to the news that Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are set to meet inside the octagon later this year.

'Durinho' had been pushing for a fight with 'Gamebred' for quite some time but the American was focused on trying to book a fight with Conor McGregor. The uncertainty over the Irishman's return as well as Masvidal's imminent court appearances have instead paved the way for the fight against Burns which is rumored to be set for either December or January:

"Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns verbally agreed to happen. UFC is figuring out the date either on Dec. 10 or Jan. 23."

FullCombat @FullCombat_ BREAKING: Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns verbally agreed to happen. UFC is figuring out the date either on Dec. 10 or Jan. 23. BREAKING: Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns verbally agreed to happen. UFC is figuring out the date either on Dec. 10 or Jan. 23. https://t.co/kMk5YaVGo9

Fans have reacted to the news, with one fan suggesting this could be Masvidal's retirement fight if Burns performs the same way as he did against Tyron Woodley:

"Masvidal going out like woodley lmao this should be his retirement fight"

Donlumma @_DonLu FullCombat @FullCombat_ BREAKING: Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns verbally agreed to happen. UFC is figuring out the date either on Dec. 10 or Jan. 23. BREAKING: Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns verbally agreed to happen. UFC is figuring out the date either on Dec. 10 or Jan. 23. https://t.co/kMk5YaVGo9 Masvidal going out like woodley lmao this should be his retirement fight twitter.com/fullcombat_/st… Masvidal going out like woodley lmao this should be his retirement fight twitter.com/fullcombat_/st…

Another fan believes the fight has the potential to be a barnburner, but the Brazilian has the ability to take the fight to the ground whenever it suits him:

"If it stays on the feet it's an absolute banger. However nothing stopping Burns from bringing it to the ground when it suits him and out pointing Jorge."

walshy @Explicit_Lyrics @FullCombat_ If this stays on the feet it's an absolute banger. However nothing stopping Burns from bringing it to the ground when it suits him and out pointing Jorge. @FullCombat_ If this stays on the feet it's an absolute banger. However nothing stopping Burns from bringing it to the ground when it suits him and out pointing Jorge.

Twitter user @BrosephPlay wouldn't be surprised if 'Gamebred' placed his gloves in the middle of the octagon after the bout:

"Masvidal boutta put his gloves off in the middle of that octagon at the end of this fight"

Broseph❼ @BrosephPlay @FullCombat_ Masvidal boutta put his gloves off in the middle of that octagon at the end of this fight @FullCombat_ Masvidal boutta put his gloves off in the middle of that octagon at the end of this fight

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

anastasio @anastas83081275 @FullCombat_ Burns ain’t got no chin and Madvidal is a sniper on the feet. Even at 37 the dude is still dangerous. Gambred via KO @FullCombat_ Burns ain’t got no chin and Madvidal is a sniper on the feet. Even at 37 the dude is still dangerous. Gambred via KO

Matt @Yirkaa Man Colby done wasted his prime by fighting once a year lol. @FullCombat_ Colby done ran thru Masvidal like it was nothing & Masvidal is gonna return before himMan Colby done wasted his prime by fighting once a year lol. @FullCombat_ Colby done ran thru Masvidal like it was nothing & Masvidal is gonna return before him 💀 Man Colby done wasted his prime by fighting once a year lol.

Dominic.flores @Damndude88 @FullCombat_ Gilbert would 100% keep it standing unlike Colby @FullCombat_ Gilbert would 100% keep it standing unlike Colby

BLEACH FALL 2022 @kisuvior @FullCombat_ Credit to Jorge for taking the toughest fights, but this is a horrible match-up for him @FullCombat_ Credit to Jorge for taking the toughest fights, but this is a horrible match-up for him

Bellizz @BellnIzz @FullCombat_ 🤣 journeyman Jorge going to get murdered... AGAIN. He's such a mid gatekeeping bum @FullCombat_ 🤣 journeyman Jorge going to get murdered... AGAIN. He's such a mid gatekeeping bum

Red @redmma_ They should let burns fight masvidal in Brazil after taking that khamzat fight when khamzat was ranked like 13 or something and still looked like a god killer he deserves a big fight in his home country They should let burns fight masvidal in Brazil after taking that khamzat fight when khamzat was ranked like 13 or something and still looked like a god killer he deserves a big fight in his home country

Combat Sports Insider @combat_insider @WonderbreadMMA Think Masvidal knocks him out tbh. Dont think burns can get him down and keep him down. So it’ll prolly take place on the feet and Masvidal is a much better striker with power and burns is chinny and lost a standup fight to a wrestler with 4 years of striking trianing @WonderbreadMMA Think Masvidal knocks him out tbh. Dont think burns can get him down and keep him down. So it’ll prolly take place on the feet and Masvidal is a much better striker with power and burns is chinny and lost a standup fight to a wrestler with 4 years of striking trianing

Floor 6, please. @asickpassenger @cjdig86 @YoshiKatzo @ufc @USMAN84kg @Leon_edwardsmma You sound slow. Prior to the Usman fight, Masvidal has never been knocked out before. Journeyman or not, he got knocked out by a wrestler. And Burns almost got knocked out as well. He has power, like it or not. @cjdig86 @YoshiKatzo @ufc @USMAN84kg @Leon_edwardsmma You sound slow. Prior to the Usman fight, Masvidal has never been knocked out before. Journeyman or not, he got knocked out by a wrestler. And Burns almost got knocked out as well. He has power, like it or not.

Khamzat Chimaev open to fighting Jorge Masvidal if he doesn't get a title shot soon

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed he's open to fighting Jorge Masvidal after his fight with Nate Diaz. Chimaev, the No.3-ranked welterweight, is set to face the unranked Diaz next month with the bout expected to be the latter's last fight in the UFC.

'Borz' is one of the division's biggest killers and is already being tipped to be a future champion despite only five fights under his belt in the company. Many fans and Chimaev himself expect him to face the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 but the Chechen-born Swede is already eyeing up 'Gamebred' should the title fight fail to materialize.

In an interview with The Mac Life, the 28-year-old said:

"We will see. If Kamaru wins the fight, I think he's going to take a long time to come back. Maybe he [will] retire. I think the guy's scared of me. He always talks about, 'Maybe [I'll] finish [the fight], maybe [I'll] finish [the fight].' I hope he [wins] the fight [so that] I fight with him. But if he [steps away from fighting], Jorge... I might have to smash his face as well."

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham