Fans react to Sean Brady breaking Khamzat Chimaev's record at UFC London: "Khabib Nurmagomedov not being on this list shocked me"

Sean Brady breaking a record at UFC London, which was previously held by Khamzat Chimaev has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While some were impressed by Brady, others emphasized Chimaev's dominance inside the octagon.

Ad

For context, Brady took on former welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London. The American, known for his grappling prowess, was successful in his takedown attempts as he submitted Edwards in the fourth round after dominating the majority of the contest.

Combat sports news outlet Home of Fight recently took to X and revealed that Brady surpassed Chimaev in terms of most control time (four minutes and 57 seconds) in a single round in UFC history. Notably, Brady accomplished it in the second round of his duel against Edwards.

Ad

Trending

The record (four minutes and 55 seconds) was previously held by 'Borz' when he faced John Phillips in his promotional debut at UFC on ESPN 13 in 2020.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Khabib not being on this list shocked me tbh lol''

Another one stated:

''Even more crazy none of these held/ will hold belts and Sonnen's was against Anderson''

Other fans wrote:

''Khamzat will break this record against DDP''

''Damn that is crazy, and he was actively working the whole time as well, transitions, punches where he had the opening. Leon really didn't do sh*t''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Sean Brady slams Leon Edwards for his performance

Sean Brady put on a show and defeated Leon Edwards in front of his home crowd at UFC London. During the post-fight press conference, Brady chastised Edwards, citing that the Brit should have been more "focused," rather than obsessing about his title loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, saying:

Ad

''I think he was too worried about Belal. He was too worried about how tall I am, he was too worried about a bunch of other things that didn’t matter, and it showed tonight. He got smoked. He should’ve been more focused on this fight.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Sean Brady's full comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.