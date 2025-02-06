Fans react as Sean Strickland receives a playful warning from Zhang Weili after Nina-Marie Daniele's hilarious request: "He needs to get humbled"

An unexpected moment of lighthearted banter emerged during a recent interview featuring mixed martial artist Sean Strickland, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili, and host Nina-Marie Daniele.

During the session, Daniele humorously proposed:

"Few men I would need you to fight for me - Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland."

In response, Weili instantly replied with a playful challenge:

"Okay, let's go now, now."

Shortly after, Strickland joined in by asking Weili to deliver a kick to his abdomen, further fueling the lighthearted atmosphere. With a grin, Weili warned:

"I have to give you gear, or you will miss your fight. If I punch you, you will miss your fight.”

The friendly repartee soon concluded with both fighters wishing each other well ahead of their respective bouts for UFC 312.

Check out the clip below:

The playful exchange did not end on set, as fans quickly took to social media. Many expressed their amusement and disbelief at the exchange. One fan commented:

"Strickland likes to fight fighters weaker than him he needs to get humbled"

Another fan predicted that being hit by Weili would be an unforgettable experience:

"Trust me yall would be surprised how it feels to be hit by her"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the playful interaction between Zhang Weili and Sean Strickland. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Sean Strickland shares his take on Zhang Weili fighting Tatiana Suarez

Sean Strickland recently offered his candid perspective on the upcoming title fight between Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312. At a press event in Sydney, the seasoned fighter reminisced about his early training days at Millennia MMA, where he sparred with Suarez.

Strickland recalled witnessing Suarez display what he described as “autism magic” on the mats, a testament to her raw talent and distinctive approach to wrestling:

"I love Tatiana, dude. You want to talk about the short bus, my man?... Tatiana has that magic, bro. She has that autism magic that just transcends into this beast of a wrestler... I feel bad for Weili. Like, you’re fighting a f**king - you’re fighting an idiot savant of MMA. So it’s like it’s real f**king bad, dude." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

