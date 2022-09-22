Fans react to Stamp Fairtex smiling after eating a spinning back fist

ONE women's atomweight world Grand Prix champion and former ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex seems to be made of iron and granite.

A video posted by ONE Championship showcased a highlight from Stamp's epic war with Bi Nguyen in 2019. In a rapid-fire exchange, Nguyen connected with a nifty spinning backfist as she's moving forward, catching Stamp Fairtex flush on the jaw. Stamp acknowledged the good hit by smiling at her foe.

Here's the video:

"Stamp Fairtex eats FISTS for breakfast 🥣 She brawls with Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30! 🔥 @stamp_fairtex"

Needless to say, fans are going crazy over the clip and expressing their admiration for the Thai sensation. One user named @benglished said it aptly:

"Eating knuckle sandwiches 🥪👊"

Perhaps the best comment of the entire bunch, however, came from @boyanboi23:

"Female Rodtang"

This comparison is the perfect one to describe the moment. ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, a former boyfriend and training partner of Stamp, likes to willingly receive strikes and then smiles like they're nothing.

Stamp Fairtex returns to face Jihin Radzuan on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 2

At ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, ONE Championship returns with their sophomore event in US prime time. Aside from three epic world title bouts across three martial arts headlining the event, the main card will showcase the return of Stamp inside the circle. She will face divisional dark horse Jihin Radzuan.

Both Stamp and Radzuan last fought at ONE X in March of this year. Stamp, unfortunately, lost her world title fight against Angela Lee, despite pushing the world champ to the brink. Radzuan, however, had a different night. The Indonesian sensation pulled off an upset by out-fighting much-lauded Japanese prospect Itsuki 'Android 18' Hirata. The win instantly put Radzuan in the title conversation.

Aside from world champion Angela Lee, Stamp and Radzuan are among the best in ONE's women's atomweight division at the moment. It's fitting that they lock horns for a possible title eliminator. Both are on the come-up and are undoubtedly dangerous in their own games. This fight will be a treat for the fans.

Be sure to tune in on September 30 to witness the action and drama unfold.

