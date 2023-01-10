Fans react to Superbon’s tough sparring session against larger training partner

At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Superbon will finally get the chance to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship once again.

On January 13, the Thai star will face Chingiz Allazov, who was crowned the winner of the world kickboxing Grand Prix at ONE X last March.

As fight week gets underway, Superbon recently posted a video on his Instagram showing a sparring session in the gym.

The clip immediately caught the attention of fans due to his training partner’s size and the intensity of the spar. Many left their opinions in the comments below the post:

@shanefazen:

“Yeesh!”

@fistofbuddha:

“Looks great from both! Good solid sparring 💪🏽”

@seb_yulcdg:

“The other guy doesn't know sparring”

@moptop_95:

“I don’t agree that the guy was going too hard. Idk if you guys can tell but he seemed to be mimicking the pace and style of his opponent coming up. Honestly really good sparring. And that reel to the face is something that alazov throws a lot”

@alexandrehuat:

“that sweep by superbon daaamn. btw guys, you're clean. that's very good to see fighters do hard sparring without really hurting the head”

ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video will go down live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on February 13. The entire event will air in US primetime and is free to watch with an active Prime subscription.

Relive Superbon’s epic head-kick knockout of legendary Giorgio Petrosyan

In 2021, Superbon delivered one of the best knockouts in ONE Championship’s history. As he prepares to return this week, it’s a perfect time to look back on it.

At ONE: First Strike in October 2021, he challenged for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against Giorgio Petrosyan. The Italian had won four straight in ONE Championship, earning a shot at the belt in Singapore.

The entire fight and its dramatic conclusion have now been uploaded to ONE Championship’s YouTube channel:

Throughout the fight, it was clear that the Thai striker was reading his opponent and attempting to set him up. Using a wide array of kicks, over time he brought Petrosyan’s hands down to protect his midsection.

As every head kick that he threw got closer and closer to landing clean, it was only a matter of time before Superbon found a home for it. By watching the finish in slow-motion, fans can see his perfect set-up for the head kick that shook the combat sports world.

After landing a body kick, Petrosyan responded with a counter punch, throwing a straight left hand. When the left hand returned to position, it dropped low and created a perfect opening for the head kick.

As soon as it landed, the fight was over and Superbon was declared world champion, which he remains to this day.

