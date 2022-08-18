"They find new ways to give Ls to Jorge everyday" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman's new NFT displaying brutal KO of Jorge Masvidal

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has become the latest fighter to sign a sponsorship deal with UFC Strike NFT. The Nigerian-born fighter selected his knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 for display on the custom chain NFT.
UFC 261 was a monumental event for the UFC. It marked the first time that fans would be invited back to the stadium after public gathering restrictions due to the pandemic. The event was headlined by a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.
The pair had earlier met at UFC 251 where Masvidal stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Gilbert Burns. Usman utilized his wrestling for a unanimous decision victory against 'Gamebred'. However, the promise of a rematch was made inside the octagon after the fight concluded.
The pair would eventually meet at UFC 261 in a packed card and sold-out arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Usman capitalized on an opening in the second round of their rematch and viciously knocked out Masvidal.
Fans were quick to react to Kamaru Usman's brand new NFT on Twitter. @Axcy18 wrote:
"Wow they find new ways to give Ls to Jorge everyday"
@NewTitoAgain wrote:
"If you see Leon smiling during face offs, know it's because he's looking at his nemesis get flatlined by Usman"
Kamaru Usman believes there's unfinished business between him and Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman will face Leon Edwards for the second time at UFC 278.
Ahead of the fight, Usman was interviewed by ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto. When asked about their previous fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said that there are still moments from his 2015 bout with Edwards that he will carry with him into the rematch.
He further stated that one moment in particular drives him for this rematch:
"What he said, it stuck with me. I replay the whole first fight, replay his attitude, his mood, his demeanor... He gave me a little shove in that first fight and I'm still not over it. You know, when we weighed in at our staredown, he gave me a little shove. I'm still not over that, and I don't feel like I got enough in that first fight."
