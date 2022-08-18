"They find new ways to give Ls to Jorge everyday" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman's new NFT displaying brutal KO of Jorge Masvidal

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has become the latest fighter to sign a sponsorship deal with UFC Strike NFT. The Nigerian-born fighter selected his knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 for display on the custom chain NFT.

Check out the NFT below (via TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter's Twitter):

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



He selected his knockout of Jorge Masvidal for a personalized chain displaying the NFT. Kamaru Usman is the latest athlete to sign a sponsorship deal with @UFCStrikeNFT He selected his knockout of Jorge Masvidal for a personalized chain displaying the NFT. Kamaru Usman is the latest athlete to sign a sponsorship deal with @UFCStrikeNFT. He selected his knockout of Jorge Masvidal for a personalized chain displaying the NFT. https://t.co/qvct834IB4

UFC 261 was a monumental event for the UFC. It marked the first time that fans would be invited back to the stadium after public gathering restrictions due to the pandemic. The event was headlined by a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

The pair had earlier met at UFC 251 where Masvidal stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Gilbert Burns. Usman utilized his wrestling for a unanimous decision victory against 'Gamebred'. However, the promise of a rematch was made inside the octagon after the fight concluded.

The pair would eventually meet at UFC 261 in a packed card and sold-out arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Usman capitalized on an opening in the second round of their rematch and viciously knocked out Masvidal.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯 @USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. https://t.co/Xp2kLNAesj

Fans were quick to react to Kamaru Usman's brand new NFT on Twitter. @Axcy18 wrote:

"Wow they find new ways to give Ls to Jorge everyday"

YanOMalley @Axcy18 @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT Wow they find new ways to give Ls to Jorge everyday @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT Wow they find new ways to give Ls to Jorge everyday

@NewTitoAgain wrote:

"If you see Leon smiling during face offs, know it's because he's looking at his nemesis get flatlined by Usman"

Tito Lil'BitOrtiz ⚒️ @NewTitoAgain @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT If you see Leon smiling during face offs, know it's because he's looking at his nemesis get flatlined by Usman @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT If you see Leon smiling during face offs, know it's because he's looking at his nemesis get flatlined by Usman

Check out other fan reactions below:

ٍ @excusemycasual @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT jorge needs to get one of his sneak attack on colby @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT jorge needs to get one of his sneak attack on colby

Fonzo @FonzoMMA @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT Hate when they wear those they look terrible @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT Hate when they wear those they look terrible

Grimy @PortClassic @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT Nice and subtle just as it should be @aaronbronsteter @UFCStrikeNFT Nice and subtle just as it should be

Kamaru Usman believes there's unfinished business between him and Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman will face Leon Edwards for the second time at UFC 278.

Ahead of the fight, Usman was interviewed by ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto. When asked about their previous fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said that there are still moments from his 2015 bout with Edwards that he will carry with him into the rematch.

He further stated that one moment in particular drives him for this rematch:

"What he said, it stuck with me. I replay the whole first fight, replay his attitude, his mood, his demeanor... He gave me a little shove in that first fight and I'm still not over it. You know, when we weighed in at our staredown, he gave me a little shove. I'm still not over that, and I don't feel like I got enough in that first fight."

Watch Usman's interview with ESPN MMA below:

.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak