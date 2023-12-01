Fans react as Tom Aspinall 'almost breaks' punching machine scoring higher than Francis Ngannou

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently sent fans into a frenzy after trying to set a high score on a punching machine and doing better than former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou is widely considered the hardest-hitting puncher in MMA, and the Cameroonian set the record for the hardest punch in the world in 2018. 'The Predator' once tested himself on a punching machine and got a score of 941.

Watch Ngannou's efforts below (0:41):

In a recent video uploaded to X by @MMAUNCENSORED1, Tom Aspinall can be seen testing himself on a Brazilinator machine. The Englishman shocked viewers by getting a score of 942, which was one point more than that of Francis Ngannou.

Aspinall's incredible striking power surprised many fans, who flocked to the post's comments section to express their awe.

One fan wrote:

"That might be the hardest I've ever seen these things punched. Almost broke that thing."

Another fan wrote:

"They need machines with 4 digits."

Check out some more reactions below:

The Englishman recently defeated Sergei Pavlovich via first-round knockout at UFC 295 to win the interim heavyweight championship. Given Aspinall's power, it's unsurprising that he managed to finish one of the heavyweight division's most dangerous knockout artists with his punches.

Tom Aspinall on Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296

Tom Aspinall recently weighed in on the upcoming Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington welterweight title fight at UFC 296. The pay-per-view event will take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with All Out Fighting, Aspinall praised 'Rocky' for his strategic approach in fights and his ability to bait his opponent into making mistakes. Predicting Edwards to get his hand raised, he said:

"I definitely think he’s [Leon Edwards] going to win. I think that Leon is - he’s just a slick operator, man. He just fights with his brain, which is great, I think that’s amazing. I think that Leon’s just going to outsmart him. I think that he might get taken down a few times in the fight, you know Colby’s a great wrestler and stuff."

Aspinall continued:

"But I think that he’s going to walk in something. I think that Leon’s going to set traps as he does, and he’s going to catch him before the five rounds is up and he’ll finish him.”

Catch Aspinall's comments below (9:20):