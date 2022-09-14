"That some CSo sh*t right there" - Fans react after Tony Ferguson shows off nasty gash he suffered during Nate Diaz fight while getting stitched up 

Fight fans reacted to Tony Ferguson showing off the nasty gash he suffered during his fight with Nate Diaz on Twitter. Ferguson posted a video of him getting stitched up after his loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

'El Cucuy' suffered a nasty cut to his left shin when Nate Diaz checked one of his kicks in the first round. Ferguson's leg was gushing blood, but he continued to fight despite the ghastly cut :

Check out the clip below:

Ferguson's toughness is fabled in the MMA community. Fans of the fighter reacted with their appreciation for Ferguson. One fan wrote:

''That some CS0 sh*t right there.''

Another fan was astonished that 'El Cucuy' still kept fighting despite the injury:

''After all these injuries you still keep fighting it's just unbelievable.''

Some fans wished their beloved fighter a speedy recovery:

''Hope you have a speedy recovery, hope all is well. Thanks for always entertaining 💙 CSO''

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Should Tony Ferguson retire following his fifth consecutive loss inside the octagon?

Tony Ferguson is now on a five-fight-losing-streak in the UFC. His latest defeat came against Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279. It was only the second submission loss in his career. Ferguson was submitted by Jamie Toney 13 years ago via a triangle choke.

'El Cucuy' was once the most feared fighter in the lightweight division with an illustrious 12 -fight win streak. He holds victories over notable names like Rafael Dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone.

Many believe that Ferguson's decline began with UFC 249 when he succumbed to the first TKO loss of his career against Justin Gaethje.

In a video uploaded to hisYouTubee channel, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier said:

“It’s sad because for so long, he was so good in a weight division where it was hard to become the champion. So he only held a portion of the belt by becoming interim champion, but Tony Ferguson in his peak was as good as anybody in the UFC. But his decline has been very steep, and it hasn’t been gradual. It was very fast how he kind of fell off a cliff.''

Even fans have expressed their growing concerns regarding Ferguson's health. 'El Cucuy' remains adamant that he has more fights left in his tank before bowing out of the sport.

Watch the video documenting Ferguson's 12-fight winning run in the UFC

