"Colby could use the build up for that fight to go face and rebuild his image" - Fans react after UFC light heavyweight contender proposes idea of Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes seems intrigued about a potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington. This comes after the Chechen-Swedish star's shutout performance against Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

Taking to Twitter, Reyes proposed a fight between the two welterweights as he wrote:

"Covington vs Chimaev I like this idea"

Dominick Reyes @DomReyes Covington vs Chimaev I like this idea

The tweet received a series of responses from fans. One user supported the idea, suggesting that 'Chaos' could rebuild his image by taking on Khamzat Chimaev, who is emerging as a full-blown villain, or 'heel', following his recent controversies.

Another argued it would be a terrible idea considering that it could lead to another fight between Covington and Usman should 'The Nigerian Nightmare' reclaim the title against Leon Edwards.

One fan also suggested that Chimaev should fight at middleweight after his recent struggles on the scale.

CDDoug @CDLessThanDoug @DomReyes Colby could use the build up for that fight to go face and rebuild his image

Will McKay @AlphaWolfWill @DomReyes terrible right now. If Colby wins and Kamaru wins u got no one new to challenge for the belt and the Division goes back to being stagnant again.

MDQ @MDQ74313965 @DomReyes Khamzat should not kill himself to 170 ,it will effect his cardio, he should fight at 185 from now on take that belt,who knows kamaru usman comes up to 185 and have mega fight usman vs khamzat for middleweight championship

Bella Snarf @VonSnarf @DomReyes Heel vs heel! Wrestler vs wrestler! Russia vs US. So much to like. Although I do think KC belongs at MW…this would still be a fun fight.

JayHolmes⚾BlueJays @jayholmes223 @DomReyes It's a win win for fans, cause either 1 getting smashed, or both is must see💪

Aeron Sumilong @AeronYsrael @DomReyes That SHOULD be the next. And whoever wins that faces the winner of Edwards vs Usman 3.

Khamzat Chimaev on fake glove touch controversy at UFC 279

UFC fans weren't impressed by Khamzat Chimaev after the Chechen-born Swedish star decided to shoot a takedown, ignoring an offered touch of gloves from his opponent Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

While a lot has been said about Chimaev's behavior, 'Borz' responded to the controversy during the post-fight press conference, stating that he was focused on his opponent's head, rather than his hands. However, 'Borz' also offered to run it back with Holland:

"I don’t understand how we going to see? I want to take off his head, I’m going to watch his hands? I was watching his head. I don’t know, always people find some funny things to say. They want to go back, we’ll go back and do it over again."

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's interaction with the media at the UFC 279 post-fight presser below:

Chimaev dispatched Kevin Holland with a first-round submission at the T-Mobile Arena this past Saturday. 'Borz' was involved in a lot of controversy ahead of the fight. The 28-year-old faced heavy criticism from the MMA community for showing little remorse after coming in way above the welterweight limit for his originally scheduled bout against Nate Diaz.

Many labeled Chimaev a 'poor sport' following his actions at the start of the UFC 279 co-main event. However, some argued that the pair had already touched gloves when the referee brought the two in the middle of the cage, so a second glove-touch was unnecessary.

