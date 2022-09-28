"He punched like a girl"- Fans react to UFC star Jorge Masvidal pointing at the 'worst' boxers

UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently shared a hilarious compilation of some of the worst boxers the sport has ever seen on his official Facebook account.

In an attempt to interact with fans, the former UFC welterweight title challenger raised the question:

"Which one was the worst [boxer]?"

Fans were quick to chime in with their opinions on who was the worst boxer in the video. One would assume that fans were pretty ruthless with their judgment and this is exactly what happened.

While one fan compared one of the boxer's punching abilities to that of a girl, another fan suggested that he would put him over Logan and Jake Paul. With that said, take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I wanna know how bad the 3 guys he beat were? I wanna see them fight"

"He punched like a girl. Such an amateur."

"I would put him above the Paul brothers"

"The 3rd guy has to be the worse. He had a 200 pound man hell bent on taking his head off and he never raises his hands above his shoulders. I'd be surprised if he had ever seen a fight or ever been in one"

"The guy put both hands down to pull up his shorts and the other guy sucker punched him.. total bs"

Will Jorge Masvidal enter the boxing ring against Jake Paul?

While Jorge Masvidal is currently signed to the UFC, there have been speculations of him entering the boxing ring in the past. Interestingly, the rumors were of a potential fight between Jake Paul and Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul seemed to be cool with each other for a while. However, their relationship took a sour turn when 'Gamebred' decided to side with Tyron Woodley in the build-up to his fight against 'The Problem Child'.

With time, the buzz around a potential fight between the two has died down. Moreover, Jorge Masvidal suggested that he wasn't interested in fighting Jake Paul during an interview earlier this year. He stated:

"For me to say that I want to fight Jake Paul is not something that interests me... I've prepared my whole life to fight the best of the best. He's not the best of the best."

