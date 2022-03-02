"I'm not doing charity" - Jorge Masvidal dismisses potential Jake Paul fight, slams Paul for "petty" $5 million offer

Jorge Masvidal isn't interested in fighting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul inside the boxing ring. Masvidal, who has a much-anticipated fight against Colby Covington coming up this weekend at UFC 272, weighed in on the possibility of sharing the ring with Paul down the line.

'Gamebred' revealed that he's only interested in either testing his skills against the best fighters in the world or making "a lot of money" by fighting. Currently, Masvidal says Jake Paul doesn't fit either bill. He explained that while Paul is not one of the best fighters in the world, Masvidal may consider fighting him if he starts selling more pay-per-views and puts a good offer on the table.

Jorge Masvidal revealed that Paul previously offered 'Gamebred' $5 million to box him. The BMF champ claimed that would be a pay cut compared to his current contract with the UFC. During a recent appearance on The Fight with Pete Hoffman podcast, Masvidal said:

"For me to say that I want to fight Jake Paul is not something that interests me... I've prepared my whole life to fight the best of the best. He's not the best of the best. I've always said two things. Either I want to fight with the best of the best or make a lot of money. At the current time, he doesn't fit any of the categories... Selling 70,000 pay-per-views and you're calling my name out, no motherf***er, you need charity and I'm not doing that right now."

"He could be the hammer but he's never been able to be the nail" - Jorge Masvidal explains why he won't lose at UFC 272

Former roommates Masvidal and Covington, who don't see eye-to-eye anymore, will step inside the octagon in the main event of UFC 272 to settle their rivalry once and for all. Heading into the fight, Jorge Masvidal believes there's no chance he'll lose to Colby Covington this Saturday.

'Gamebred' has vowed to break Covington's face in the fight. Despite admiring Covington's athletic ability, Masvidal claimed that 'Chaos' is afraid to get hit and promises to light him up during their welterweight clash. During a recent interaction with Stephen A. Smith, Masvidal said:

"He might be a decent athlete but he never had the heart and spirit. Everytime he gets touched he falls. He could be the hammer but he's never been able to be the nail... Doesn't matter if you're winning four rounds, if you're winning one round, he knows I'm a dog and the second I get the chance, I'm going to f***ing break his little brittle face."

UFC @ufc



@GamebredFighter &



[ Full interview streaming NOW on "I'm gonna break his face 🤬" @ColbyCovMMA pulled 𝗡𝗢 punches in their interview with @StephenASmith[ Full interview streaming NOW on @ESPNPlus "I'm gonna break his face 🤬"@GamebredFighter & @ColbyCovMMA pulled 𝗡𝗢 punches in their interview with @StephenASmith 👊[ Full interview streaming NOW on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/VmYRNOHQ6N

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by John Cunningham