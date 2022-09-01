"Smash the people take the money"- Fans react to "spooky" video from Khamzat Chimaev ahead of his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 279

MMA fans have reacted to the A Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired highlight video Khamzat Chimaev shared on Twitter.

The Chechen-born Swede is set to face fan favorite Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in just over a week's time. 'Borz' is the No.3-ranked welterweight and is one of the fastest rising prospects in the organization. After just 5 fights, including a win over contender Gilbert Burns, many fans believe a win over Diaz will all but guarantee the 28-year-old a shot at the welterweight title.

Fans have reacted to the video, with one fan suggesting it will be light work for Khamzat Chimaev:

"Smash the people take the money"

Another fan believes Nate Diaz is set to surprise everyone by defeating 'Borz', suggesting the cardio of the Stockton fighter will be the difference:

"Nate Diaz has a hell Super Cardio and Greaat Boxing you just cant underestimate him and count him out you can't do this to a Legend a True Veteran he'll Surprise you guys"

Emir Hasan Berk @EmirHasanBerk1 @KChimaev Nate Diaz has a hella Super Cardio and Greaat Boxing you just cant underestimate him and count him out you can't do this to the Legend a True Veteran he'll Surprise you guys

Twitter user @EricHunnicutt1 hoped that Chimaev would take inspiration from Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 ring walk when he was dressed as WWE legend The Undertaker:

"You have to come out in some kind of Freddie attire now. This is gonna be a sick fight!!"

SG. @EricHunnicutt1 @KChimaev You have to come out in some kind of Freddie attire now 💯. This is gonna be a sick fight!!

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

Hz.Lucifer @GrandMarshall4 @KChimaev Nate Diaz is going to get piped 😝😤

🧞‍♂️ @Cptyogibear @KChimaev Last person to be is nate diaz 🤣

DoBronxs @CooperKlutch10 @KChimaev The real champ is fighting soon 👑

fahad @fahad70667021 @KChimaev Keep going, keep winning bro. I believe u r the goat

Adri Pratama Putra @adrisaveiro @KChimaev He better fight colby it's equally, nate is good but i don't think he will survive. Khamzat by KO.

Don Altalariq @BaladewaDon @KChimaev wow the most exciting battle of the 2 best fighters is getting closer👊👊🙌

Emir Hasan Berk @EmirHasanBerk1 @KChimaev Diaz gonna Catch you with a Submission later on R4 or R5 idk you doesn't have that Gas tank or cardio for sure 🥋🥋

Franklin Saint @bigbandsGETTER @KChimaev The UFC have decided to ruin Nate Diaz free agent value by trying to get him smeshed by this guy its sad man

Li Jingliang is interested in seeing Khamzat Chimaev be taken to the fifth round against Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight Li Jingliang has weighed in on the upcoming clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

The Chinese fighter fought 'Borz' back in 2021, suffering a first-round submission loss to the 28-year-old. The 34-year-old was Chimaev's fourth fight in the UFC and his fourth finish in a row.

Nevertheless, the 34-year-old fighter is hoping to see Khamzat Chimaev taken to deep water in his fight against Diaz to see if he is the real deal. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jingliang discussed the upcoming bout and 'Borz' being considered the heavy favorite.

Jingliang insisted that anything in the sport of MMA is possible:

“I think Khamzat never fight in five-round fights. And another big X factor is Nate Diaz is Nate Diaz. You don’t know what happens if the fight goes to the fifth round, or the last minute, last seconds, if you fight against Nate Diaz. What we really need, what the fans really need is a miracle. It’s a surprise in the fight, and I believe Nate Diaz is the guy who can give you this.”

