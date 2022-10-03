Fans react to watching Stamp Fairtex dance at ONE on Prime Video 2

MMA superstar Stamp Fairtex serves the world 'The Stamp Dance' and has made it famous around the globe. The Thai-born athlete traditionally performs her signature dance as she walks into the circle before her fights in ONE Championship, and combat sports fans love to watch it.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp’s signature dance move made its debut at US primetime when she faced the No.5-ranked Jihin Radzuan. After claiming an impressive victory over ‘Shadow Cat’, Stamp broke out a couple of moves for the fans, which ONE shared on Instagram:

"Victory dance 💃 [Stamp Fairtex] #ONEonPrimeVideo2."

ONE Championship fans loved seeing this and shared their thoughts in the comments. One fan wrote:

"Bruh image getting KTFO and your opponent twerks on you."

Another ONE Championship follower remarked:

"I fall in love."

One individual was clearly impressed with one aspect of the fight, commenting:

"I didn’t see the fight but I saw the nasty elbow she landed and I’m shocked it wasn’t a KO."

The last of those comments is referring to a powerful elbow that Stamp landed against the 'Shadow Cat', which earned a knockdown. This was the most dominant moment of the fight and nearly resulted in a KO finish.

Stamp Fairtex had always intended to use her sharp elbows. In the pre-fight interview, the 24-year-old athlete said she saw openings for her elbow attack.

“I intend to utilize my sharp and swift weapons like elbows and knees rather than kicks because I’ve seen that she likes to catch her opponents’ legs."

Stamp Fairtex loves to dance

Thai superstar Stamp began her combat sports career competing in Muay Thai at the age of six. Since then, she's earned world titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. She then later held aloft the ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix championship in MMA.

Stamp's fighting talents have earned her impressive notoriety worldwide. However, despite her world titles and fighting acumen, she may be best known for her dancing.

In her most recent walkout at ONE on Prime Video 2, she danced to a routine from K-Pop group BLACKPINK.

At ONE X, she readied a dance routine for her walkout from world-famous K-Pop band BTS.

After her most recent victory, she attempted to teach ONE flyweight submission frappling world champion Mikey Musumeci how to twerk. Both Musumeci and Stamp were victorious at ONE on Prime Video 2, so had good reason to celebrate.

MMA mania @mmamania Stamp Fairtex trying to teach Mikey Musumeci how to dance Stamp Fairtex trying to teach Mikey Musumeci how to dance 😂 https://t.co/novqocJj5j

