"I once saw Jake Paul beat 13 polar bears to death with his bare hands" - Fans hilariously react to Jake Paul claiming he'll do the 'impossible' by beating 'greatest striker in MMA history' 

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is all set to face former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, in a highly anticipated boxing match. The fight is scheduled for October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix.

Ahead of his bout, 'The Problem Child' took to his Instagram handle to share his boxing journey. Paul described how he has achieved impossible feats in his career by defeating the likes of Tyron Woodley and Nate Robinson. Paul also seemed confident about his upcoming fight against 'The Spider':

"In the beginning they told me it was impossible for a YouTuber to become a real pro boxer. Yet I did it. Then they told me it was impossible to beat a pro NBA athlete. Yet I knocked him out [Nate Robinson]. After that they told me it was impossible to beat a 'real fighter'. Yet I knocked him out [Ben Askren]. Last year they told me it was impossible to beat a UFC champion known for striking. Yet I knocked him out [Tyron Woodley]. All of this in less than 2 years.

Paul continued:

"Now they are telling me it’s impossible to beat the greatest striker in MMA history. Yet you’re about to watch me do it October 29."

You can check out Paul's Instagram post below:

However, Paul's post did not sit well with his fans. Many advised the 25-year old to take on "real boxers" instead of fighting a fifty-year-old fighter.

One fan wrote on Instagram:

"But what about fighting a boxer? I’m totally confused"

Fans hilariously react to Paul

Another fan sarcastically reacted to Paul's claims and wrote:

"I once saw Jake Paul beat 13 polar bears to death with his bare hands. Man can do anything."

Fans hilariously react to Paul

You can check out the fan reactions to Jake Paul's Instagram post below:

Fans jokingly react to Paul

Fans hilariously react to Paul

Chael Sonnen reacts to opening odds of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Jake Paul is not a fan favourite in his upcoming fight against former UFC legend Anderson SIlva. Moreover, 'The Problem Child' opened as a betting underdog.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer sits at +100, while the legendary UFC Champion holds a -130 line.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Jake Paul +100 (1/1)

Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)



The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).



(odds via Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:Jake Paul +100 (1/1)Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).(odds via @betonline_ag ) 🥊 #PaulSilva Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:Jake Paul +100 (1/1)Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).(odds via @betonline_ag) 🥊 #PaulSilva https://t.co/VSMxDuVeUb

Looking to the opening odds, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen seemed quite surprised. Appearing in an interview with MMAFighting, Sonnen stated:

''The day the fight was announced, Jake Paul was a two-to-one favorite. Now that surprised me cause the whole world is saying Jake Paul is not good enough. Whole world is saying he doesn't belong. But when it was time to part with their money, they had Jake as a favorite over Anderson Silva. I was stunned by that... 24 hours later, they straightened that out. I've just never seen a flip-flop like that in a 24-hour period."

You can check out another interview with TheMACLife below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far