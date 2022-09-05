"If he was hardcore he would go to live events" - Fans refuse to believe Mark Zuckerberg replied to Conor McGregor and other UFC A-listers on Twitter

The MMA community was caught by surprise when the founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, posted a video of him training in MMA. Several UFC fighters, including the sport's biggest superstar Conor McGregor, commented on the video. While Zuckerberg replied to each fighter under the Instagram comments section, fans refused to believe that it was him who replied to them.

Fans flocked under the comments section of a Twitter post that compiled some of the best interactions between fighters and the coder wunderkind.

The interaction created the impression that Mark Zuckerberg is keeping up to date with the latest developments in the sport. He replied to Conor McGregor by saying that he's excited for his return. He also interacted with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Fans started speculating that perhaps it wasn't Zuckerberg who was interacting. A fan with the username @kayjay_official pointed out that Zuckerberg would have attended live events if he loved the sport so much:

"If he was hardcore he would go to live events with his money he has no excuse."

Kev💫 @kayjay_official @Content_MMA @attheg8s If he was hardcore he would go to live events with his money he has no excuse.

@24kmagician wrote:

"He just plugged himself into his laptop, searched up mma and downloaded some data."

Magik @24kmagician @Content_MMA @MirceaMMA He just plugged himself into his laptop, searched up mma and downloaded some data

Another fan wrote:

"I have such a hard time believing that guy, that I think he's faking it. He doesn't really like mma, it's just a PR move."

Nostrom @NostromTrading @LiquiditySniper @Content_MMA I have such a hard time believing that guy, that I think he's faking it. He doesn't really like mma, it's just a pr move.

Here are some of the best reactions below:

Distract and Divide 🙈🙉🙈 @distractdivide

Step 1 Go on Rogan

2 Drop the vid

3 Respond to comments probably from a number of guys he paid to comment



Distract and Divide 🙈🙉🙈 @distractdivide

Step 1 Go on Rogan

2 Drop the vid

3 Respond to comments probably from a number of guys he paid to comment

He's still evil @Content_MMA hes just trying to sell his Oculus to us, he knows people can go do any other sport in person but few are brave enough to have a real fight

Clyde Barretto @clydebarretto @Content_MMA A bunch of social media managers talking to each other

Conor McGregor had mocked Mark Zuckerberg when he changed Facebook's name to Meta

Conor McGregor was all praises for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's latest MMA training videos on Instagram. However, McGregor once joshed Zuckerberg after the coding wizard changed Facebook's name to Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg intends to embrace all of the company's brands, including Whatsapp and Instagram, by adopting the name Meta:

"Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future."

McGregor, however, wasn't initially thrilled by the idea initially. He wrote on Twitter:

"Mate. Leave it out."

He quickly deleted the tweet later. Conor McGregor has been sidelined from action owing to a leg injury he sustained in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Zuckerberg replied to McGregor's comments under his Instagram video by claiming that he's excited about his return.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

For the sake of humankind!

I must return! 🦸‍♂️

Happy birthday my man,

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

For the sake of humankind!

I must return! 🦸‍♂️

Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger ! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board.Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿 I'll be back!

