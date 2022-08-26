"Ngannou is gonna retire after seeing this" - Fans chip in with hilarious responses after Dana White puts a UFC belt around New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

MMA fans have hilariously reacted to a video of UFC president Dana White putting a championship belt around the waist of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots were in Las Vegas, participating in joint training sessions with the Las Vegas Raiders. Fight fans consider Las Vegas the fighting capital of the world and it was no surprise that Dana White, a life-long Patriots fan, was around to meet the team and the head coach. NFL fans will likely have enjoyed the moment as it isn't often that Bill Belichick is pictured with a smile on his face.

"Bill Belichick just won a UFC title #Patriots"

MMa fans have reacted to the clip of the UFC president. One fan joked that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was about to retire after watching the videos, citing his current issues with the UFC hierarchy.

"Ngannou is gonna retire after seeing this."

Another fan hoped the belt would have a similar clause to WWE's 24/7 title, which can be won at any time and by anyone.

"What if there was a UFC title defended like the hardocre or 24/7 title in WWE? Any given day, someone could challenge for the title. Bill just caught a UFC champion sleeping."

Twitter user @Kemindolo admitted the Patriots coach looked great, but he wore a smile better than the belt.

"Was that...a smile?! It looks good on him. The smile that is."

nkemjika (Kemi) @kemindolo

Check out some other hilarious fan reactions below:

glue hands inc @youngnedstark @BrendanFitzTV @hen_ease You know a sports personality is legendary when something this mundane has so many people fired up. @BrendanFitzTV @hen_ease You know a sports personality is legendary when something this mundane has so many people fired up.

Aaron Stratton @thor72k5 @BrendanFitzTV How much does BB bench press w that impressive chest. @BrendanFitzTV How much does BB bench press w that impressive chest. 😬

Kyle Pereira @pereira_report @BrendanFitzTV He's having too much fun. Not a good omen for the season @BrendanFitzTV He's having too much fun. Not a good omen for the season

Jay Norm @D3v0urALL_WB @BrendanFitzTV I get why belichek don’t smile much, that shit look evil lmfao @BrendanFitzTV I get why belichek don’t smile much, that shit look evil lmfao

Luke Rockhold believes he was never given a fair chance by Dana White

Luke Rockhold has revealed he never felt like he was on the right foot with UFC president Dana White from the moment he signed with the UFC.

'Cool Hand' recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and discussed his recent retirement after his UFC 278 bout with Paulo Costa and his relationship with White.

Rockhold and Costa put on a barnburner performance that will go down as one of the most memorable bouts of the year. The American lost via unanimous decision and decided to hang up his gloves while also taking home only the second Fight of the Night bonus of his career.

Throughout the fight build-up, the 37-year-old took shots at the UFC, criticizing fighter pay and welfare during the media days which resulted in some of his interviews not being uploaded to YouTube.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the former middleweight champion said:

"From the moment I came in the UFC, he never gave me a fuck*ng chance. Wrote me off, never highlighted my years in Strikeforce. Or anything I did on the wins, only my losses. Dana White controls the narrative of what the public perceives. It's like he f*cked me from the start and it took me sixteen, seventeen years to comeback and have a fight like that to earn my respect."

Catch Luke Rockhold discussing Dana White here:

