"That’ll be some hangover" - Fans react to woman getting Conor McGregor quote tattooed on her arm

People have been reacting to Conor McGregor's recent post, which contained an image of a fan who received a tattoo of his quote on her arm.

McGregor has delivered a lot of iconic lines on the mic throughout his career. Perhaps what stands out as his best one is when he said, "I would like to take this chance to apologize. To absolutely nobody." 'The Notorious' had just defeated Eddie Alvarez in stunning fashion at Madison Square Garden during UFC 205. The first double champion in UFC history got hold of the mic in his post-fight interview, following his inital comments with, "The double champ does what the f*** he wants," as his second belt arrived.

Fast forward to 2022, and a fan has gotten a tattoo of that quote on her arm. McGregor posted the image on his social media, writing:

"To this lady, reach out to me, I love you."

Fans reacted to the image with mixed emotions. One fan jokingly wrote on the Irishman's Facebook page that alcohol must have been involved in the lady's decision to get the tattoo.

"That'll be some hangover."

Others bashed the tattoo artist, pointing out that the ink work could have been a lot better.

Nevertheless, this just goes to show the unprecedented popularity and impact Conor McGregor has among fans. He is truly a one-of-a-kind superstar when it comes to MMA.

Watch Conor McGregor's famous UFC 205 octagon interview:

Conor McGregor put on a show against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205

McGregor was initially scheduled to fight Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title at UFC 196. However, dos Anjos had to pull out due to an injury, so McGregor, who at that time was still featherweight champion, fought Nate Diaz twice before eventually challenging for the 155 lbs belt at UFC 205.

Eddie Alvarez, on the other hand, had just defeated 'RDA' to capture the title, and he looked as though he was in top form. Many believed McGregor might have made a mistake taking on an accomplished lightweight like Alvarez in his first UFC fight in that division.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Wow. @rayrod747 may have just produced his best work yet. Here's Conor McGregor going 'Super Saiyan' on Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Wow. @rayrod747 may have just produced his best work yet. Here's Conor McGregor going 'Super Saiyan' on Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. https://t.co/CXlgitAkmA

That wasn't at the case whatsoever, as he completely destroyed Alvarez and earned a second-round toppage. To this day, the fight is considered the Irishman's best performance inside the octagon, making his work on the mic after the fight a perfect follow-up.

