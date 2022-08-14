"Washed up MMA fighter wants to get into movies" - Fans roast Conor McGregor for calling himself an "underrated athlete" 

Fans on social media mercilessly trolled Conor McGregor after the former UFC two-division champion called himself an "underrated athlete."
McGregor recently posted a photo of himself on Twitter. In the post, he described himself as an underrated athlete, even if many would describe him as the opposite.
Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:
However, most observers believe that McGregor is quite overrated, considering he's still the most popular UFC fighter despite his recent string of poor performances. With that being the case, MMA fans on Twitter didn't take too kindly to McGregor's proclamation.
A few individuals replied to the Irishman's tweet, explaining why he can't call himself underrated. They pointed out that McGregor's hype, especially after losing three of his last four fights, disqualifies him from being considered underrated.
Meanwhile, another Twitter user said that even if it's true, McGregor should let other people throw him compliments instead of heaping praise on himself.
Meanwhile, a couple of Twitter users agreed that McGregor would be better off pursuing a career in acting or modeling. The comments were apparent jabs at McGregor's involvement with the remake of the 80s classic action movie Road House.
Others believe McGregor was being delusional at this point. Meanwhile, a few commenters reminded him that he badly needs a win to get his fighting career back on track.
Kamaru Usman thinks Conor McGregor's days as champ are over
UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman is of the opinion that Conor McGregor won't ever hold a UFC title ever again.
McGregor is seemingly nearing a return to the octagon based on his posts on social media. However, the UFC welterweight champion is of the opinion that the Irishman won't ever recapture the belt as he no longer has the drive to work hard.
Appearing on an episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:
"He's not necessarily done, but he's done as a champion. When I fight guys, I study their hearts. When I watch fights, I watch their heart, and for me, he's done. He's done, because I don't know whether the goal was to get the money."
Watch the interview in the clip below: