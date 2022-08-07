"What a fall from grace" - Fans roast Tyron Woodley for offering to step in against KSI 

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has raised his hand to be a short-notice replacement to fight YouTuber KSI.

But the news did not sit down well with MMA fans, who roasted 'The Chosen One' on social media. While some called Woodley's actions a 'fall from grace', others alleged that the former UFC champion would lose on purpose against KSI.

One user also claimed that the physical damage taken over the years was impairing Woodley's judgment.

KSI was initially supposed to fight Alex Wassabi on August 27. The fight, unfortunately, got canceled as Wassabi had to pull out due to an injury.

Jake Paul offered to step in as a late replacement, but KSI turned him down.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering…



I said hurry the fuck up and send me the contract. My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering…I said hurry the fuck up and send me the contract.

ksi @KSI We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice shit @jakepaul We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice shit @jakepaul

Paul then uploaded a video to his Twitter account, revealing that Woodley was willing to take the fight against KSI on short notice.

"KSI, I guarantee you, you would never fight Tyron Woodley. He's ready to step in to fight you on three weeks notice. So, if he's just some old UFC guy that you're trying to discredit, why not fight him instead of this no-name opponent you're about to throw in. Because Tyron Woodley's a much bigger name, but you won't do it," said Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley fought Jake Paul twice

Woodley has shared the boxing ring with Paul on two separate occasions. Their first encounter took place in August 2021. The 40-year-old rocked 'The Problem Child' at one point in the fight, but Paul managed to get his bearings back, and the fight went the total eight-round distance.

In the end, 'The Problem Child' got his hand raised via split decision. The three judges scored the fight 78-74, 77-75, and 75-77 in favor of the social media star.

Paul was then scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in December 2021. However, 'TNT' had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury. Woodley stepped in as a short-notice replacement to rematch Paul and avenge his loss.

This time, Paul did not leave it to the judges and scored a brutal knockout victory against 'The Chosen One' in the sixth round of the fight.

