“33? More like 23” - Fans say Rika Ishige is looking younger on her 33rd birthday

ONE Championship fighter Rika Ishige celebrated her birthday on April 4th and shared a few snaps of herself with a couple of realizations at her current stage of life

On Instagram, ‘Tinydoll’ shared photos of her enjoying the day with a glass of wine at what appears to be an outdoor restaurant. She said that her bedtime has adjusted and she and her friends already have different priorities.

In the caption, Rika Ishige says:

“Today is 4.4.22 🎂 Welcome to 33 years old. Where all my friends have babies, 10 pm is my bedtime, and going out on a weeknight is not going to happen 😂😂🎁 เลขสวยเนอะ #442233 😌 #rikatinydoll”

Ishige points out that her age and birthday align to become a “beautiful number” with the combination being 33 on 4/4/22. In her Instagram stories, the Thai fighter shared that she at least got to celebrate her birthday with friends before bedtime.

Screen capture from Rika Ishige's Instagram stories

Despite turning another year older, some fans are incredulous as Ishige remains as beautiful as ever. One fan said:

“33? More like 23 😮 what's your secret hahaha”

Other fans shared their greetings and offered their wishes for her:

“Happy Birthday Beautiful! I wish you peace, joy, and happiness! 🥰”

Rika Ishige’s famed entrances

Apart from the ‘Stamp Dance’, it was Rika Ishige’s entrances that fans have always looked forward to during fight nights.

‘Tinydoll’ is exactly like her nickname when entering arenas. She drapes herself in costumes inspired by popular characters that she pulls off perfectly using her charms.

From Chun-Li to Bruce Lee and even Nemo, Ishige always found a way to delight the crowd by keeping them guessing and coming out with something new each time. Despite her bright smile and colorful entrances, though, she transforms into a beast when inside the circle.

Ishige has a 100% finishing rate in competitions since 2017, making her equally as excited when fighting as she is during her entrances. However, she recently hit a tough slump, losing her last three contests - the first losing streak of her professional career.

Despite this, she continues to be one of the most popular fighters in ONE Championship, and fans are eagerly awaiting her return to competition.

