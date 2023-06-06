Fans shocked as they spot 'Coke dust' on mirror in Conor McGregor's new video with mom

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon will come against Michael Chandler later this year. A date for the bout has not been announced, however, as the former double champ reportedly remains out of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool.

'The Notorious' recently shared a video of his mother on Twitter that led fans to speculate that cocaine usage may be a cause for this.

Check out Conor McGregor's video below:

Screenshots from Conor McGregor's video

Fans took to Twitter to accuse McGregor of drug use. @deelow78 cited it as the reason he isn't in the USADA pool, stating:

"No wonder dude isnt in the USADA POOL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@LLivshitz questioned whether there was white powder on the mirror:

"Is it me, or is it look like a white powder leftovers on the green mirror near the ipad"

@sharon_tolmie noticed the powder as well:

"There's some Coke dust next to I -Pad on green mirror 🐐 🏆"

@BrettLeveque disagreed with the notion that the substance was cocaine:

"That’s a kids tablet not a mirror. Those are finger prints from greasy kid fingers."

@lividcuh pointed out that McGregor does not appear to be training for a fight:

"nice to see you training for chandler!"

@Ifcelliot and @abdulelisk had similar reactions:

"Are you going to train anytime soon?"

"Proper training camp"

@CabbageReloaded claimed the former double champ would never win again:

"You're never winning another fight."

@JuxtOvReality had a similar thought:

"Shouldn’t you be training for a fight? Don’t lose or its game over."

Check out the best fan reactions to the video below:

iggy @deelow78 @TheNotoriousMMA No wonder dude isnt in the USADA POOL @TheNotoriousMMA No wonder dude isnt in the USADA POOL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Lenny Livshitz @LLivshitz @TheNotoriousMMA Is it me, or is it look like a white powder leftovers on the green mirror near the ipad @TheNotoriousMMA Is it me, or is it look like a white powder leftovers on the green mirror near the ipad

Nolan wrestling @sharon_tolmie @TheNotoriousMMA There's some Coke dust next to I -Pad on green mirror @TheNotoriousMMA There's some Coke dust next to I -Pad on green mirror 🐐 🏆

Brett @BrettLeveque @sharon_tolmie @TheNotoriousMMA That’s a kids tablet not a mirror. Those are finger prints from greasy kid fingers. @sharon_tolmie @TheNotoriousMMA That’s a kids tablet not a mirror. Those are finger prints from greasy kid fingers.

livid @lividcuh @TheNotoriousMMA nice to see you training for chandler! @TheNotoriousMMA nice to see you training for chandler!

Elliot @Ifcelliot @TheNotoriousMMA Are you going to train anytime soon? @TheNotoriousMMA Are you going to train anytime soon?

JuxtapositionOvReality @JuxtOvReality @TheNotoriousMMA Shouldn’t you be training for a fight? Don’t lose or its game over. @TheNotoriousMMA Shouldn’t you be training for a fight? Don’t lose or its game over.

Conor McGregor's return: 'The Notorious' shares plans for Michael Chandler bout

Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler in his highly-anticipated return to the octagon. While the bout is without a date, 'The Notorious' revealed his plans while speaking with Megan Olivi, stating:

"I'm going to kick this guy in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place and that's what I'm aiming for. I'm aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent and you're going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you're going to see a visual of a head hanging off. I'm excited for that and I'm motivated for that. Steady making my way towards it."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments on Michael Chandler below (3:40) :

Poll : 0 votes