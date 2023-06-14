Fans show Tommy Langaker some love for solid outing against Kade Ruotolo

Fans are voicing their support for Tommy Langaker after his valiant effort to become the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

On June 9, Langaker came up short in his attempt to dethrone Kade Ruotolo in the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event. The 29-year-old was winning most of the match before Ruotolo scored a close submission attempt called a catch, leading to the decision going his way.

Several days after the disappointing loss, Tommy Langaker shared his reaction to the loss on Instagram by saying:

“The day has gone and my body is tired, we did what we could. Time to go home and reflect and focus onwards. Felt it was a good and close match with attacks and good defense. Thanks @onechampionship for setting this up and thanks Kade for accepting this challange.”

Fans filled the comment section with support, including some saying:

“One of the best modern matches of bjj, congratulations for putting on the show for us all 🔥”

Instagram comment

“Tom, dude great job countering the knee wedge back takes. Terrific awareness”

Instagram comment

“I thought you won with more sub attacks and an impassable guard. You’re the man. Great match by both of you.”

Instagram comment

“@langakerbjj it was a great scrap. you both put forth your best effort and it showed. there will be another time. Congrats on a great showing!!!”

Instagram comment

Tommy Langaker’s loss at ONE Fight Night 11 dropped his promotional record to 2-1. It’s unclear what’s next for Langaker. Some people believe he deserves an instant rematch against Kade Ruotolo, but the direction ONE Championship plans to go remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Ruotolo continues to emerge as arguably the biggest superstar in ONE’s expansion into submission grappling. The 20-year-old phenom holds a record of 4-0, including three wins in world championship matchups.

For those who missed Tommy Langaker’s latest submission grappling match, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes