Kade Ruotolo concedes that he made a couple of errors and mistakes against Tommy Langaker

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo secured the second defense of his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship and proved a point.

Just like many expected going into June 9, Norway’s Tommy Langaker proved to be a tough test for the champ and after the long build-up to their eventual meeting, the contest delivered.

With a high pace match-up that saw both men threatening with submission attempts throughout, Kade was forced to dig deep in order to get his hand raised by way of unanimous decision in his toughest match-up to date under the ONE banner.

Whilst he knew what dangers to expect from his opponent, the contest required so many instant reactions and transitions that mistakes were being forced on both men by their opponents.

Facing some adversity thanks to Langaker’s mix of brute strength and high-level technical ability, the champ had to work for everything but in the end, it was his tenacity and pressure that got him the victory.

After such a back and forth match-up, Kade Ruotolo revealed in his post-fight interview that he had already identified a few things that he needs to learn from and tweak that would’ve made his night easier.

As he continues to evolve as a grappler, Kade reflected on his performance and his takeaways from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“I made definitely a handful of mistakes. And definitely, lots to fix leading into the next one.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

The entire ONE Fight Night 11 card is available to watch via free replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes