Fans still in awe of Demetrious Johnson’s clinical KO over Adriano Moraes

Fans continued to praise Demetrious Johnson for his unforgettable knockout against Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1: Johnson vs. Moraes II.

In April 2021, Moraes made history by becoming the first fighter to knock out ‘Mighty Mouse'. After parting ways for one fight, the flyweight greats met in the Circle for a second time in August 2022. Johnson claimed his revenge with a picture-perfect flying knee knockout to become the ONE flyweight world champion.

Demetrious Johnson recently posted an Instagram video breaking down the legendary knockout. He had this to say:

“The flying knee, I’m playing with seconds. I don’t have a big opportunity, a big window to take my time to set stuff up. It’s like I’m set all that stuff up at high speeds and that one goes down as probably one of my favorites.”

Fans praised ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the Instagram comment section, including some saying:

“Dj has finishes where if you saw them in a movie you would call bs”

“That tracking until you had the perfect target for the knee is literally incredible”

“The way the slomo shows you were clearly measuring the opportunity to strike, and then seeing it go so fast in real time is fuckin crazy”

“Little did everyone know. DJ is actually a chimera. Known as Mighty mouse 🐁, but really is a Goat 🐐”

On May 5, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will fight for a third time at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first on-site event in the U.S. The highly-anticipated rubber match will serve as the main event for fans at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

