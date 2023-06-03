Ghanian grappling phenom Haisam Rida made the rounds, off the mats, when he subdued a car thief and sent him off on a stretcher. Unbeknownst to the car thief, Rida is a two-time Asian Open Champion, three-time JBJJF All Japan Champion, a Pan-American No-Gi silver medallist, and an ADCC competitor, having competed in the 2022 games.

A video has made the rounds on the internet of the aftermath of the altercation. Rida can be seen in the video along with the authorities loading the car thief onto a stretcher.

Check out the video below, posted by Bloody Elbow on Twitter:

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Man tried breaking into pro grappler Rida Haisam’s car in Austin, Texas Man tried breaking into pro grappler Rida Haisam’s car in Austin, Texas https://t.co/wc9smPu1rR

A user named Cameron Atkinson reacted to the whole situation with the following comment:

"I'd rather get in a fight with Craig Jones himself at this point rather than Rida. The man is way more athletic than most BJJ practitioners and very explosive. I am candidly surprised the other guy survived."

Cameron Atkinson @camlatkinson @BloodyElbow I'd rather get in a fight with Craig Jones himself at this point rather than Rida. The man is way more athletic than most BJJ practitioners and very explosive. I am candidly surprised the other guy survived. @BloodyElbow I'd rather get in a fight with Craig Jones himself at this point rather than Rida. The man is way more athletic than most BJJ practitioners and very explosive. I am candidly surprised the other guy survived.

Another user by the name of 'WYNAX' said the following:

"Rida literally made him a pretzel"

WYNAX @OfficialWynax @BloodyElbow rida literally made him a pretzel @BloodyElbow rida literally made him a pretzel 💀

Another user by the name of 'Huncho Hunt' posted the following:

Huncho Hunt @ReeceHunt52 @BloodyElbow The legend of B-team Jiu jitsu just keeps getting bigger, they’re all terrifying @BloodyElbow The legend of B-team Jiu jitsu just keeps getting bigger, they’re all terrifying

A look at Haisam Rida as a grappling phenom

Haisam Rida is one of the hottest prospects in the world of submission grappling, with a black belt under Yuki Ishikawa. Rida was born in Accra, Ghana, and moved to Tokyo with his parents when he was just 15-years-old. In Tokyo, 'Giraffe' started training jiu-jitsu under Yamada Shigetaka, under whom he received all his belts from white to brown.

In 2018, Rida received his black belt at the age of 25 under Yuki Ishikawa of Carpe Diem Academy in Tokyo. Rida made the move to Ishikawa's academy in 2016. Haisam Rida currently trains at B-Team Jiu-Jitsu alongside multi-time ADCC medallist Craig Jones, Nicky Rod, Nicky Ryan and Ethan Crelinsten.

Herse @herse_1 Haisam Rida for context. that guy was lucky. Haisam Rida for context. that guy was lucky. 😂 https://t.co/ghn4Igriut

'Giraffe' has many accolades to his name, placing first, second or third at events like IBJJF No-Gi Nationals USA, Pan-American No-Gi Championship and the UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo.

His shining moment came at ADCC 2022, when he scored an upset victory over Roberto 'Cyborg' Abrieu via arm-bar submission. However, he lost his quarter-final bout to Roosevelt Sousa.

According to the official FloGrappling website, Rida has 70 bouts as a professional grappler. He has 42 wins, 27 losses and one draw in his professional grappling career, having beaten names like ADCC gold medallist Giancarlo Bodoni, Orlando Sanchez and the aforementioned 'Cyborg'.

Check B-Team Jiu Jitsu's video of Haisam Rida:

Poll : 0 votes