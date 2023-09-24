Fans suggest retirement as Michelle Waterson completely breaks down in tears after TKO loss to Marina Rodriguez 

Michelle Waterson suffered the fourth straight loss of her MMA career against Marina Rodriguez on the main card of UFC Vegas 79. ‘The Karate Hottie’ was bloodied and starched by the Brazilian fighter in the second round of their three-round contest. The referee called a stop to the contest at the 2:42 mark of the second round, declaring Marina Rodriguez the winner.

Waterson interacted with Rashad Evans by the cage side and broke into tears following the heartbreaking loss. Watch the interaction below as the former UFC light heavyweight champion consoled the 37-year-old before she headed back to the locker room:

'The Karate Hottie' has not won a fight since defeating Angela Hill all the way back in 2020. She has now lost to Marina Rodriguez (twice), Amanda Lemos, and Luana Pinheiro in her recent outings.

The calls for Michelle Waterson’s retirement are getting louder after the most recent loss. Here are some fan reactions to ‘The Karate Hottie’ breaking down in tears:

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson II in numbers

Marina Rodriguez had proven to be a better striker in the first meeting with Waterson in 2021. She extended the dominance further in their UFC Vegas 79 rematch.

According to the official UFC statistics, Rodriguez outlanded Waterson 90 to 16 in terms of significant strikes in their rematch. She denied five of Michelle Waterson’s six takedowns and landed one of her own. All in all, she landed the strikes with a staggering 69.1% accuracy in the fight over Waterson’s 43.2%.