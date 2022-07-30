Ready to back up her momma - Fans swoon over Julianna Pena's daughter having her mom's back in Amanda Nunes face-off before UFC 277

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena are set to run it back in the headliner of UFC 277 this weekend. The highly anticipated women's bantamweight title clash will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 30.

The two women involved in the main event have both made weight and the fight is officially on and set to take place in a matter of hours. Nunes and Pena had an intense face-off during the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fight. However, it was 'The Venezuelan Vixen's' daughter Isabella Cruz who stole the show.

Isabella was on stage, standing right behind her mother, who indulged in a fiesty staredown with the former two-division champion. Fans swooned over Pena's adorable daughter, who seemed more than "ready to back up her momma" with closed fists.

Julianna Pena feels "offended" by people claiming her win over Amanda Nunes was a fluke

Julianna Pena is upset about being pegged as the underdog in her upcoming rematch with Amanda Nunes. Pena and Nunes met each other for the first time back in December 2021 at the UFC 269 pay-per-view.

The 32-year-old shocked the world by walking Nunes down, getting in her face, bruising her up, finally taking her down and submitting her in the second round of the fight. Despite defeating 'The Lioness' last time around, most people don't feel Pena will be able to repeat the feat in the rematch.

Here are the odds for Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2:Julianna Peña +220 (11/5)Amanda Nunes -260 (5/13)64% of total cash is on Nunes, yet 76% of the bets are on Pena.(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the odds for Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2:Julianna Peña +220 (11/5)Amanda Nunes -260 (5/13)64% of total cash is on Nunes, yet 76% of the bets are on Pena.(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC277https://t.co/69nPdnRqv4

The fact that her win against Nunes is seen as a fluke irks Pena and she wants to silence all her critics when she steps inside the cage this weekend. During an interaction with the UFC, she said:

"I did everything that I said I was going to do. I am offended by people that think that it was a fluke because I did everything that I said I was going to do. July 30th, I’m coming."

