"Lol wannabe Terry Crews judging drips" - Fans troll Kamaru Usman for claiming that Conor McGregor's legendary 'Gucci Mink' outfit would look better on him

Kamaru Usman appreciates Conor McGregor's dressing sense but feels he'd look better than the Irishman in the legendary 'Gucci Mink' outfit that the southpaw rocked ahead of his clash with Floyd Mayweather. Usman was asked to rate the mink fur coat McGregor wore at a press conference to promote the Mayweather fight back in July 2017.

Usman gave the former champ eight out of ten for his dressing sense but claimed he'd look better in the outfit. During a recent interaction with BT Sport, Usman said:

"Not gonna lie, this is fly. It would look better on me though. Let's be honest, it would look much better on me but this is fly. I give him an eight for that."

Fans reacted to Usman judging McGregor's outfit, with most of them trolling the reigning welterweight champ for his own dressing sense. One individual even compared Usman to actor Terry Crews.

"Lol wannabe Terry Crews judging drips," wrote Drexler.

Dana White believes Kamaru Usman can cement GOAT status with win over Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman will defend the welterweight title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 this weekend. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be making his sixth title defense in his upcoming rematch with Edwards.

Usman has been dominating the 170lbs division for years now and is widely considered one of the greatest welterweights to have ever graced the octagon.

UFC president Dana White recently claimed that if Usman manages to successfully defend the title against Edwards this weekend, he will be considered among the greatest fighters of all time alongside the likes of Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White said:

"He’s never lost here. He’s lapping guys in that division. He’s on his way to GOAT status. The guy’s going to be in the conversation... He’s definitely the greatest welterweight of all time... After Saturday, you start talking about him being one of the greatest ever in the sport."

