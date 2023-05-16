Paddy Pimblett announced a meet-and-greet to promote the latest flavor of his Body Fuel drink, but fans have instead taken the chance to ridicule the lightweight fighter. The scouser has been in the bad books with many MMA fans due to his actions in the build-up to and following his clash against Jared Gordon last year.

'The Baddy' has remained unbeaten throughout his career in the UFC thus far. Despite delivering some memorable moments in the cage, recency bias is working against him. His last outing was by far his worst in his new promotion and his ability is now being questioned with many believing him not to be good enough for the top 15.

After announcing a meet-and-greet in a store in Liverpool where attendees could spend time with Paddy Pimblett, take part in a competition for prizes, and also take pictures, fans rushed to troll the UFC star.

The post caused many to make jokes about the UFC lightweight. The fans either made comments referencing the controversial pay topic during his and Ariel Helwani's disagreement or just laughed off the thought of a meet-and-greet altogether.

Despite the recurring messages, not everyone shared negative comments and some in fact did show support for Pimblett.

What is Body Fuel? Paddy Pimblett's popular sports drink.

In the midst of his success inside the cage, Paddy Pimblett partnered with Applied Nutrition to create a sports hydration drink in the form of Body Fuel.

The sugar-free beverage comes in a host of flavors and, as stated by the man himself, a new 'Paddy Punch' version was released earlier this year and is said to be the Liverpudlian's greatest of the six flavors.

Despite the success it is having in the UK, Pimblett's Body Fuel came under scrutiny when the rising UFC talent compared it to Prime. In a video post, the fan favorite began trashing KSI and Logan Paul's Prime whilst boosting his own brand.

