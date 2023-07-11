Fans turn on Ilia Topuria for 'cringe' claim that Alexander Volkanovski wants to duck him by rematching Islam Makhachev instead

Ilia Topuria has expressed plenty of confidence that he will beat Alexander Volkanovski. The No. 5-ranked featherweight believes that 'The Great' is looking to rematch Islam Makhachev as a way of avoiding him, stating:

"He’s looking for a rematch with Islam. He wants to go up to 155 because he’s running from the real danger. He knows where the real danger is, and it’s me in 145. He’s looking for an easy way."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Fans took to Twitter to call 'El Matador' out for his comments. @itzzskl stated:

"Oh no topuria starting to get cringy"

@cloudevopsguru pointed out that Topuria did not finish Josh Emmett:

"Talk is cheap nowadays. I love topuria but stop using Volk’s name for cloud. You could not finish Emmet rem?"

@mma_analysis69 questioned how fighting Islam Makhachev is the easy way out:

"Going up in weight to fight a dominant champ is the easy way out?"

@Dwhite1904 would rather see a rematch with Makhachev:

"All due respect to Topuria that’s just not reality. He’s is one of the greatest still in his prime. I think that Islam fight needs to happen again."

@DunnDilla410 seconded that notion:

"@fightwavee Love Ilia but don't like that narrative. Volk had a close double champ match with Islam ofc he gonna want that back. Give Volk some credit for defending the 45 belt and not holding the division up. Now let him fight Islam and come back. Ilia def deserves a shot tho. F**k it make an Intern 45 belt."

@lord_nazara believes Topuria needs to be one more contender:

"Nah kid. Volk wants a challenge, not another contender who looks impressive, but isn't on his level. Give Ilia a real test first, let him fight [Brian] Ortega, Max [Holloway] or Yair [Rodriguez] and test this kid."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Alexander Volkanovski labels Ilia Topuria as 'delusional' for first round finish prediction

Ilia Topuria has shared that he believes he will finish Alexander Volkanovski in the first round. During a recent apperance on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski questioned that notion, stating:

"There's confidence and then there's delusional. Again, I don't mind the bloke, but I mean, even with things that he says, it's like, what he's saying isn't really backing up - it just doesn't make sense. It's not confidence. He's like, 'I'd beat him first round.' Like, do you watch me fight? It's just I don't know what he's talking about."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"He’s confident, ‘I’ll beat him first round.’ Do you watch me fight? I don’t know what he’s talking about.”



youtube.com/watch?v=DauC6c… Alexander Volkanovski believes the things Ilia Topuria says are "delusional""He’s confident, ‘I’ll beat him first round.’ Do you watch me fight? I don’t know what he’s talking about.”

While Volkanovski could opt to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294, a clash with Topuria seems inevitable. The featherweight champion has expressed that he hopes 'El Matador' doesn't take a fight if he does chase double champ status once again.

