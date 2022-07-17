"The biasness would be next level" - Fans don't want Daniel Cormier to call Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira title fight

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to collide for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22. MMA fans are already fearing commentary bias from Daniel Cormier and are campaigning to keep 'DC' off the commentator's desk for the much-anticipated championship bout.
Cormier first came under fire for biased commentary at UFC 259, when fans claimed 'DC' was partial towards Israel Adesanya during his light heavyweight bout against Jan Blachowicz. Many fans expect Makhachev to receive similar treatment, considering Cormier's high praise for the Dagestani star and the close relationship shared by the duo from their time at the AKA.
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
Islam Makhachev has looked nothing short of impressive during his 10-fight unbeaten run. The Makhachkala native has also been anointed as a future lightweight champion by Daniel Cormier and others including Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is one of the reasons several fans are calling for the former two-division champion to be off the commentary desk in Abu Dhabi.
Cormier is one of the three primary commentators who calls the numbered UFC pay-per-view events, alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan. The former UFC heavyweight champion also frequently features on UFC Fight Nights.
Islam Makhachev vows to bring lightweight title back to Dagestan by beating Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev is often referred to as Khabib Nurmagomedov's heir to the UFC lightweight crown. Makhachev looks destined to make that a reality as he finally gets his first crack at the 155lbs gold at UFC 280.
Following the fight's announcement, Makhachev expressed his confidence in beating the Brazilian on Twitter:
"October 22, I’m bringing UFC Lightweight Belt back to Dagestan Inshallah @ufc."
The upcoming title fight will be an intriguing one and it promises to be nothing short of fireworks. Both fighters are specialists on the ground with ever evolving striking. It's fair to say that this will be the toughest challenge for both men, who are riding extensive winning streaks in the promotion.
Ranked No.4 in the division, Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight winning streak, while the No.1-ranked Oliveira is on an 11-fight unbeaten run.
'Do Bronx' lost the belt on the scale ahead of his clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 after missing weight by half a pound. However, the Brazilian proved he is the best lightweight in the world by dispatching 'The Highlight' with a first-round submission.