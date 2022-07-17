"The biasness would be next level" - Fans don't want Daniel Cormier to call Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira title fight

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to collide for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22. MMA fans are already fearing commentary bias from Daniel Cormier and are campaigning to keep 'DC' off the commentator's desk for the much-anticipated championship bout.

Cormier first came under fire for biased commentary at UFC 259, when fans claimed 'DC' was partial towards Israel Adesanya during his light heavyweight bout against Jan Blachowicz. Many fans expect Makhachev to receive similar treatment, considering Cormier's high praise for the Dagestani star and the close relationship shared by the duo from their time at the AKA.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

MMA Jakey 🧞‍♂️🐉☀️ @JAKEYMMA Please do not let DC commentate Oliveira v Makhachev Please do not let DC commentate Oliveira v Makhachev

Stallion @stallionmuay @JAKEYMMA He already called Islam a great striker in the promo🤣 @JAKEYMMA He already called Islam a great striker in the promo🤣

I'mTheBest @Axcy18 @JAKEYMMA We need to make this a movement. I CANT hear DC sucking off Khabib and AKA during commentary @JAKEYMMA We need to make this a movement. I CANT hear DC sucking off Khabib and AKA during commentary

Lazar @OxOLazarOxO Thankfully Rogan doesn't do this overseas otherwise along with DC's dickriding, this man would leave no stones unturned in confusing the viewers with some weird biased "observation" like that nanosecond glove-grab 🤡🤡🤡 @JAKEYMMA Just imagine Rogan AND DC commentating on this fightThankfully Rogan doesn't do this overseas otherwise along with DC's dickriding, this man would leave no stones unturned in confusing the viewers with some weird biased "observation" like that nanosecond glove-grab 🤡🤡🤡 @JAKEYMMA Just imagine Rogan AND DC commentating on this fight😭😭😭 Thankfully Rogan doesn't do this overseas otherwise along with DC's dickriding, this man would leave no stones unturned in confusing the viewers with some weird biased "observation" like that nanosecond glove-grab 🤡🤡🤡

CLC @CC092117 @JAKEYMMA DC by far the most biased commentary @JAKEYMMA DC by far the most biased commentary

Paulnos @TheGreatPaulnos @JAKEYMMA The dude couldn’t even contain himself for the 20 seconds they took to announce the fight he would be unbearable. @JAKEYMMA The dude couldn’t even contain himself for the 20 seconds they took to announce the fight he would be unbearable.

Sxne @kitsxneaep @TruthWarrior115 @JAKEYMMA the bias commentary can sometimes be annoying and over the top but DC should NEVER commentate an AKA fight @TruthWarrior115 @JAKEYMMA the bias commentary can sometimes be annoying and over the top but DC should NEVER commentate an AKA fight

Joshua bollom @josh_bollom @JAKEYMMA Any fighter associated with Khabib DC is going to be at full mast. The biased is ridiculous we all saw him trash Volk just to jerk of Khabib even more. He shouldn’t be anywhere near that fight. @JAKEYMMA Any fighter associated with Khabib DC is going to be at full mast. The biased is ridiculous we all saw him trash Volk just to jerk of Khabib even more. He shouldn’t be anywhere near that fight.

Myles Straw would've.. @ItsTxBaseball @JAKEYMMA I might actually listen to Brendan Schaub's fight companion if DC is on the commentary @JAKEYMMA I might actually listen to Brendan Schaub's fight companion if DC is on the commentary

Islam Makhachev has looked nothing short of impressive during his 10-fight unbeaten run. The Makhachkala native has also been anointed as a future lightweight champion by Daniel Cormier and others including Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is one of the reasons several fans are calling for the former two-division champion to be off the commentary desk in Abu Dhabi.

Cormier is one of the three primary commentators who calls the numbered UFC pay-per-view events, alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan. The former UFC heavyweight champion also frequently features on UFC Fight Nights.

Islam Makhachev vows to bring lightweight title back to Dagestan by beating Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev is often referred to as Khabib Nurmagomedov's heir to the UFC lightweight crown. Makhachev looks destined to make that a reality as he finally gets his first crack at the 155lbs gold at UFC 280.

Following the fight's announcement, Makhachev expressed his confidence in beating the Brazilian on Twitter:

"October 22, I’m bringing UFC Lightweight Belt back to Dagestan Inshallah @ufc."

The upcoming title fight will be an intriguing one and it promises to be nothing short of fireworks. Both fighters are specialists on the ground with ever evolving striking. It's fair to say that this will be the toughest challenge for both men, who are riding extensive winning streaks in the promotion.

Ranked No.4 in the division, Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight winning streak, while the No.1-ranked Oliveira is on an 11-fight unbeaten run.

'Do Bronx' lost the belt on the scale ahead of his clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 after missing weight by half a pound. However, the Brazilian proved he is the best lightweight in the world by dispatching 'The Highlight' with a first-round submission.

