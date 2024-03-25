"Fans want to see a better ending" - Lito Adiwang says Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks must iron out trilogy ASAP

ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang is calling for a third match between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks to settle their head-to-head score of one apiece after Pacio's disqualification win at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

During his latest appearance on Sportskeeda MMA's YouTube channel for an interview, Adiwang thinks that ONE Championship should book an immediate trilogy fight between the two stars to provide a conclusive end to this rivalry.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"In my honest opinion, they should put an end to their fight. They must have a trilogy as soon as possible. I believe MMA fans want to see a better ending."

Brooks drew first blood against Pacio in their first meeting in December 2022 at ONE 164 and earned a unanimous decision nod from the judges. But the second meeting had an anti-climactic ending as 'The Monkey God' was disqualified in the opening round due to the unintentional spike that he committed against 'The Passion.'

This strike was illegal under the ONE Championship global ruleset, as fighters aren't allowed to slam their opponent head-first down the canvas.

Meanwhile, Lito Adiwang has redeemed himself after stringing up three successive victories by beating Adrian Mattheis, Jeremy Miado, and Danial Williams to inch toward the top five rankings of the division.

Lito Adiwang not ruling out possibility of facing former teammate Joshua Pacio in the future

Following his win over Williams, Lito Adiwang was asked in another interview if he was willing to face his former teammate and fellow Filipino MMA star, Joshua Pacio, in the future since they are now on different teams. The 'Thunder Kid' isn't ruling out that possibility, especially since he has regained his old form.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old brawler is thankful and happy with his new team at SOMA Fight Club in Indonesia, where he is now guided by coaches Mike Iklei and Yousef Wenbe.

Relive all the action from Pacio's last fight at ONE 166: Qatar via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to North American fans with an active subscription.