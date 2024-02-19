“We’ll cross the bridge once we’re there” – Lito Adiwang on possibility of facing former Team Lakay teammate Joshua Pacio

Filipino strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang is not ruling out the possibility that he could face his former Team Lakay teammate, Joshua Pacio, in a match once their paths cross each other.

‘Thunder Kid’ revealed this during his interview with Sportskeeda MMA after his latest victory, as he stated:

“Yeah, it’s tough [to fight Joshua Pacio], but we’ll see. We’ll cross the bridge once we’re there.”

See the full interview below:

Adiwang is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former two-time world title challenger Danial Williams in their MMA match at ONE Fight Night 19 this past weekend inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This victory improved his record in the world’s largest martial arts organization to nine wins and three losses, thus making a solid case for cracking a spot in the top five rankings once more.

Also, this was the SOMA Fight Club representative’s third straight victory since September 2023, when he defeated Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds. He later avenged his loss to fellow Filipino athlete Jeremy Miado.

Now that he keeps on piling up the wins, Adiwang might find himself in front of Pacio, whom he trained with for years in the mountains of Baguio City, Philippines, under the tutelage of renowned coach Mark Sangiao.

Both Lito Adiwang and Pacio departed from the team in 2023, which was part of the exodus of Team Lakay. The former flew to Indonesia, while the latter joined the Lions Nation MMA, which is also located in Baguio.

Lito Adiwang reveals great relationship with new coaches at SOMA Fight Club

Lito Adiwang was able to use his connections and previous experience as a coach in the Southeast Asian region to find a new team to train with after deciding to explore new opportunities abroad, saying that he is ripping what he sowed.

The 30-year-old slugger stated that his relationship with his current coaches, Mike Ikilei and Yousef Wehbe, is in place and that he believes that they can help him reach his ultimate goal of becoming a world champion down the road.

