“I’m all good with them” – Lito Adiwang says he’s in safe hands honing his craft under Mike Ikilei and Yousef Wehbe at SOMA

After spending his time training in the mountains of Baguio City in the Philippines with the famed Team Lakay stable, Lito Adiwang officially parted ways with the team in 2023.

Adiwang has since moved to Indonesia and joined the SOMA Fight Club under the tutelage of Mike Iklei and Yousef Wehbe for his fight preparations and camp.

‘Thunder Kid’ shared that his relationship with both coaches is nothing but spectacular, as he shared during his most recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

“I work with coach Mike Ikilei and coach Yousef Wehbe. They’re the ones taking care of me in striking and MMA. I’m all good with them.”

This move has worked wonders for Adiwang as he picked up his second win on the trot and exacted revenge against Jeremy Miado in November 2023 via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 16.

These victories regained the confidence and momentum of the 30-year-old Filipino slugger and improved his record under the world's largest martial arts organization to eight wins and three losses.

Lito Adiwang to face Danial Williams on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 in an exciting strawweight MMA fight

Adiwang is now ready to face the challenge of former two-time world title challenger Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, as they are scheduled to exchange strikes inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their pivotal strawweight MMA match, the former ranked divisional contender is confident that he now has the blueprint to beat ‘Mini T,’ thanks to the scouting he picked up from his previous MMA bout against Miado in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3, where Williams suffered a third-round TKO defeat.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.