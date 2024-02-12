“Now I have a blueprint” – Lito Adiwang picks valuable scouting report from Miado–Williams showdown

Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang is confident that he already has the template to beat Danial Williams in their upcoming strawweight MMA fight on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19.

In his most recent interview with ONE Championship, the ‘Thunder Kid’ cited that Williams’ fight with fellow Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado has given him the necessary pointers about ‘Mini T’s’ fighting style and approach.

Before he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Adiwang explained:

“I kept watching his match against Jeremy Miado, trying to study how Jeremy used his range, and how Danial tried to come in and close it. I’ve already checked it and of course, there will be some adjustments.

“I don’t think he can unlearn those tendencies in an instant. That’s also an advantage on my end, now I have a blueprint on how to counter and attack him.”

Miado was the first fighter to beat Williams in an MMA fight in the world’s largest martial arts organization after winning his first three against Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi.

Additionally, ‘The Jaguar’ was also the first fighter to stop Williams by scoring a third-round TKO finish.

Lito Adiwang shares an important lesson that is key to his resurgence

After losing back-to-back fights to Jarred Brooks and Miado, sustaining a leg injury and exiting the top five rankings after the latter setback, Adiwang experienced a tough stretch.

But due to his perseverance and will to continue, he was able to bounce back.

Since having a full recovery from the nasty injury, the SOMA Fight Club representative defeated Adrian Mattheis in September 2023 and avenged his loss to Miado in November 2023 to make his name relevant again in the strawweight division.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.