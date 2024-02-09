“You have to go through adversity” – Lito Adiwang believes difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations

Filipino stalwart Lito Adiwang is back in action this February 16 as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 19 card that goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adiwang will face the former two-time world title challenger, ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams, in a strawweight MMA match that marks his 12th bout under the world’s largest martial arts organization since starting his promotional tenure at ONE Warrior Series in February 2019.

Ahead of his all-important match with the Australian-Thai dynamo, ‘Thunder Kid’ was interviewed by Sportskeeda MMA to discuss a bunch of things about him and the impending showdown with the three-sport athlete.

One of the points of discussion was how he went through different adversities in recent years. But his perseverance and undying will to continue have helped him redeem himself and win consecutive fights under the promotion.

Adiwang imparted an important takeaway from this experience and said:

“You have to go through adversity, and then the result will be what you desired. At least, you’ll be happy with whatever you’ve achieved because you did your best.”

The SOMA Fight Club representative is coming off back-to-back wins over Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado to inch closer toward another seat in the division’s top five rankings.

Lito Adiwang now trains overseas after four years with Team Lakay

When Adiwang first fought in September 2023 of last year, after his full recovery from the leg injury he suffered in 2022, it was revealed that he had already departed with Team Lakay after four years of training with them.

The 30-year-old slugger has since moved to Indonesia and represents SOMA Fight Club for his fights moving forward.

His prior experience coaching overseas has tremendously helped him find a new home to continue his professional career.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.