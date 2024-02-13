“I need to believe that I’m better” – Lito Adiwang says his conviction needs to be spot on against ‘dangerous’ Danial Williams

Strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang doesn’t plan on looking past his upcoming opponent, Danial Williams, in their fight at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

The Filipino fighter believes that ‘Mini T’ is a major threat to anyone in the division, including himself, despite his current three-fight skid.

Adiwang revealed this in his most recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

“He’s dangerous. He’s not someone you should look over. I just need to overcome that, be confident. I need to believe that I’m better.”

Although he is weary of the threat that the Australian-Thai athlete presents, ‘Thunder Kid’ wants to sustain his momentum from his two-fight win streak and eventually earn his spot back in the top five rankings with a statement win inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this week.

The SOMA Fight Club representative is coming off back-to-back victories over Adrian Mattheis in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34, whom he TKO’ed in just 23 seconds, and Jeremy Miado in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, whom he unanimously beat in their rematch.

Before these wins, Adiwang sustained consecutive losses to Jarred Brooks and Miado in their first meeting, which also saw him suffer a knee injury that led to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Lito Adwiang confident that he has the blueprint to beat ‘Mini T’

Ahead of their pivotal match, Adiwang claimed that he has the winning formula to beat Williams after watching his previous MMA fight against Miado in March 2022 at ONE X, where he absorbed a second-round TKO loss.

With this scouting method, the 30-year-old athlete has spotted a few holes and tendencies in the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative’s game that he could exploit on fight night, thus giving him a further chance of getting his hand raised.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live in U.S. primetime and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, February 16.