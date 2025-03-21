“Fans will remember this fight for years” - Superlek believes Nabil Anane sequel at ONE 172 will be an instant classic

Superlek Kiatmoo9 thinks his rematch against Nabil Anane at ONE 172 will live long in the memory of fight fans.

Ad

The Thai superstar goes toe-to-toe with the 20-year-old phenom to unify their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title inside the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

'The Kicking Machine,' however, expects this fight to last much longer than their first meeting when he sent the Team Mehdi Zatout star to the shadow realm in the very first round inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek believes his sequel with Thai-Algerian will be an instant classic, as he told the South China Morning Post recently:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yes, I believe so [this will be an epic fight]. I believe that if I win this fight then a lot of fans will remember this fight for years to come."

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

Ad

Superlek enjoys a lengthy 11-fight win streak accumulated over the past four years in his ONE Championship campaign.

He aims to make it back-to-back wins in Japan after delivering a kickboxing clinic against Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena last year.

Nabil Anane could surprise Superlek in Japan

Superlek has all the chops to take out Anane once more, but the latter is out to make life difficult for 'The Kicking Machine.' Anane wants to exact revenge and become the lone man atop the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Ad

Since going down to the reigning two-sport, two-division world champion, Anane has turned over a new leaf. His six-fight win streak, including a blockbuster first-round highlight-reel win over Nico Carrillo, positioned him for this hotly anticipated rematch.

There will be no bigger stage for him to pull one back over the Muay Thai titan, and fans can expect him to put up a good fight and stun the divisional king on his way to glory in Saitama.

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.