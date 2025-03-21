“Feel like I’m back in my second home” - Rodtang fired up to dazzle vs Takeru in front of Japanese audience at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon feels right at home in Japan.

This Sunday, March 23, Rodtang returns to The Land of the Rising Sun for one of the biggest fights in ONE Championship history.

Emanating from the Saitama Super Arena, 'The Iron Man' will meet former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing superfight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

While Takeru will have the advantage of competing in his home country, Rodtang has no qualms about competing in Japan, calling the East Asian country his "second home."

“I think I became famous because of Japan," Rodtang said in an interview with BJPenn.com. "I’ve been waiting for a chance to fight in Japan again. When I get this chance, I don’t care which stadium I’m fighting in. Just going to Japan, I feel like I’m back in my second home.”

It will be Rodtang's first time competing in 2025 after notching back-to-back wins over Denis Puric and Jacob Smith during his 2024 campaign.

A win over Takeru would be one of Rodtang's greatest achievements in combat sports

As a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with 273 career wins, Rodtang has little left to prove—an especially impressive feat considering 'The Iron Man' is just 27 years old.

But earning a win over someone as decorated as Takeru would undoubtedly be a massive career milestone for the Thai fan favorite, eclipsing all of his previous accomplishments.

"I’ll be able to win for sure," he added. "I think this fight is going to be the best fight I have ever done. And I think it’s the most meaningful fight for me, of my career, of my life. It’s truly the biggest fight for me. I’m really facing a Japanese superstar. The best one."

Will 'The Iron Man' score the biggest win of his career thus far, or will Takeru prove to be too much for Rodtang to handle in eight-ounce gloves?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

