“The most meaningful fight for me” - Rodtang acknowledges long-awaited clash with Takeru as a career milestone

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and now first-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand says his upcoming showdown with Japanese icon 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa will be one for the books.

As much as he's achieved in his career, Rodtang says this super-fight will be talked about for ages, and he's confident of victory.

'The Iron Man' told BJPenn.com in a recent interview:

"I’ll be able to win for sure. I think this fight is going to be the best fight I have ever done. And I think it’s the most meaningful fight for me, of my career, of my life. It’s truly the biggest fight for me. I’m really facing a Japanese superstar. The best one."

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa are set to face off in a five-round ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon fires warning shots at Takeru Segawa: "I will be the one to bury him"

As the rivalry heats up between 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa ahead of their five-round ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 in Japan this weekend, the Thai megastar had a message for his upcoming foe.

He told ONE Championship that he would beat Takeru worse than Superlek did over a year ago. Rodtang said:

"When Takeru lost to Superlek, he said in an interview that it made him feel like he was dying alive. So in this fight, I will be the one to bury him six feet under."

