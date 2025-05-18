Fantasy or future? Fans erupt over talk of Ilia Topuria vs Dustin Poirier clash: "No more title fights for Dustin", "Bad match up for Ilia"

MMA X erupts over a potential matchup between Ilia Topuria and Dustin Poirier. Topuria is slated to battle Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant UFC lightweight championship. Meanwhile, Poirier will face Max Holloway at UFC 318 for the BMF strap.
Home of Fight on X, made a post in which a potential bout between 'The Diamond' and 'El Matador' was discussed, provided Poirier gets the BMF strap and delays retirement, and Topuria becomes the new 155-pound kingpin.
"🤔🏆 If Ilia Topuria becomes the UFC Lightweight champion, and Dustin Poirier beats Max Holloway this summer. Can Dustin change his mind on retirement and stay for one more fight?"
Fans were quick to chime in. A user not in favour of the hypothetical matchup wrote:
"No more title fights for Dustin he’s been getting spoiled lately tbh"
Another fan with a different sentiment commented:
"I think Dustin is a bad match-up for Ilia. Max was having huge amounts of success until he wasn’t. Dustin has way more power than Max & could knock Ilia out as well. I wanna see it."
Dustin Poirier was rumoured to battle Ilia Topuria
Before Dustin Poirier’s final dance was announced, Ilia Topuria vacated his featherweight throne in pursuit of lightweight gold. Topuria also changed his nickname from 'El Matador' to 'La Leyenda', which translates to 'The Legend.'
This alias change made many in the MMA community speculate that Poirier will fight Topuria, as the Louisiana native had declared that his final bout will be "legends only."
However, after his UFC 318 contest against Max Holloway was announced, 'The Diamond' revealed to MMA Junkie that the UFC shut down any possibility of 'El Matador' vs. Poirier.
"Actually, when he said he was going to 155 [pounds], I texted the UFC. I said Hey, what’s up let me know what’s going on with this guy now that he’s a 155. But they never entertained it. They told me it’s not happening, and they wanted Max."
