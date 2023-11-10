'Farage by right hand KO' - Tony Bellew set to appear in British reality show alongside former politician, gets roasted by fans

Former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew will be on TV soon, but it will not be in the ring.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson reported that the retired boxer will be on the cast of the British reality series 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' Benson also reported that former British politician Nigel Farage will be on the cast as well.

Expand Tweet

Although Tony Bellew once held WBC gold, he is better known by some younger fans for portraying 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan in Creed and Creed III. Bellew also is currently a member of the DAZN UK boxing commentary team.

Fans had a field day with Benson's report, making jokes in reference to the former champion's final career fight. Bellew last fought in 2018, losing to Oleksandr Usyk by knockout.

Expand Tweet

Many fans also enjoyed a laugh at Bellew making another public appearance, as the boxer previously stated he intended to live a private life once he put down the gloves.

View more fan reactions to Tony Bellew below:

Fan reactions to Tony Bellew being announced on a British reality TV series [via @michaelbensonn on X]

Where is Tony Bellew now?

Since retiring from boxing, Bellew has stayed relevant through a number of different avenues.

Most notably, Bellew actually began acting prior to the end of his career, starring in the boxing film Creed as the main antagonist, 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan. Bellew reprised the role for a brief appearance eight years later in Creed III.

Expand Tweet

However, Bellew also hinted at a possible return to boxing on multiple occasions, noting that he was 'bored.'

Expand Tweet

The Liverpool native did not actually ever come out of retirement, though he is now a part of DAZN boxing broadcasts that take place in the United Kingdom.

At age 40, the former WBC champion does not appear likely to make a return to the cage now five years since his last appearance.